Bundesliga 2023-24: Pavlovic’s equaliser salvages a point for Bayern in 1-1 draw with Leverkusen

The result leaves Bayern with 13 points after five games -- two points clear of RB Leipzig at the top of the standings -- while Leverkusen is third with 10 points.

Published : Sep 29, 2024 08:39 IST , MUNICH - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Munich’s Aleksandar Pavlovic, centre, celebrates with Dayot Upamecano, left, and Jamal Musiala after scoring, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena in Munich.
Munich’s Aleksandar Pavlovic, centre, celebrates with Dayot Upamecano, left, and Jamal Musiala after scoring, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena in Munich. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Munich’s Aleksandar Pavlovic, centre, celebrates with Dayot Upamecano, left, and Jamal Musiala after scoring, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena in Munich. | Photo Credit: AP

Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen played out a 1-1 draw in a heavyweight Bundesliga clash on Saturday at the Allianz Arena where a long-range strike from Robert Andrich for the visiting side was cancelled out by another from Aleksandar Pavlovic.

The result leaves Bayern with 13 points after five games -- two points clear of RB Leipzig at the top of the standings -- while Leverkusen is third with 10 points.

Bayern finished the game with 18 shots compared to three for Leverkusen but in the end Xabi Alonso’s determined side saw out the game to take home a point.

Bayern dominated possession in the opening stages, with Jamal Musiala regularly finding gaps in the defence to create opportunities while Leverkusen did not get a single chance to test Manuel Neuer in the first half-hour.

But with their first chance in the 31st minute, Granit Xhaka controlled a corner kick with his chest and set up Andrich outside the box, with the German’s sweeping low shot drilled through a crowd of players into the bottom corner.

Their lead did not last long, however, when a poor clearance fell to Pavlovic and the midfielder pulled the trigger from 25 metres with a half-volley that brushed the fingertips of goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky as it sailed into the top corner.

ALSO READ: Dortmund vs Bochum: Sahin to focus on defence despite convincing win in Bundesliga

Serge Gnabry had two golden opportunities to make it 2-1 early in the second half when the unmarked winger received a cross from Harry Kane, but his first shot came off the far post while his second shaved the crossbar as he sank to his knees.

Bayern continued to dominate the game as Leverkusen was pegged back while Musiala was left frustrated when he did not win a penalty while jostling with Xhaka for the ball in the box.

Kane hobbled off in the dying stages after a collision with Amine Adli and he was replaced by Thomas Muller, who went down in the box under pressure from Edmond Tapsoba but Bayern did not get a spot-kick with the two teams sharing the spoils in the end.

