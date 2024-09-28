MagazineBuy Print

Bundesliga 2024-25: Guirassy brace guides Dortmund to 4-2 comeback win over Bochum

The win temporarily lifted Dortmund into second place on 10 points, two behind leader Bayern Munich which faces third-placed Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Published : Sep 28, 2024 08:14 IST , DORTMUND, Germany - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Dortmund’s Serhou Yadaly Guirassi, centre, celebrates with Karim Adeyemi, 2nd left, and Emre Can, right, after scoring his side’s third goal during the German Bundesliga match between against VfL Bochum.
Dortmund’s Serhou Yadaly Guirassi, centre, celebrates with Karim Adeyemi, 2nd left, and Emre Can, right, after scoring his side’s third goal during the German Bundesliga match between against VfL Bochum. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Dortmund’s Serhou Yadaly Guirassi, centre, celebrates with Karim Adeyemi, 2nd left, and Emre Can, right, after scoring his side’s third goal during the German Bundesliga match between against VfL Bochum. | Photo Credit: AP

A resilient Borussia Dortmund staged a spectacular comeback to beat VfL Bochum 4-2 in the Bundesliga on Friday thanks to a double from Serhou Guirassy.

The win temporarily lifted Dortmund into second place on 10 points, two behind leader Bayern Munich which faces third-placed Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Matus Bero gave Bochum an early lead in the 16th minute, latching onto Philipp Hofmann’s incisive pass and slotting home past goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, who five minutes later was guilty of mis-handling a pass to attacker Dani de Wit to double the visiting side’s advantage.

ALSO READ: Bayer Leverkusen ready for ‘full throttle’ Bayern Munich, says Xabi Alonso

Nuri Sahin’s side looked increasingly desperate for a goal but was denied by a series of fine saves from goalkeeper Patrick Drewes, until Guirassy headed home from the centre of the area just before the break from midfielder Julian Brandt’s cross.

Dortmund put its attacking sloppiness behind it in the second half, creating more chances and levelling through Emre Can’s second-half penalty after Felix Passlack fouled Guirassy, who later scored his second in the 75th minute with a powerful finish from Karim Adeyemi’s through ball.

Substitute Felix Nmecha completed the rout with a long-range strike nine minutes from time as the host side made amends for its first defeat of the season, a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of VfB Stuttgart on Sunday.

