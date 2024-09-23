MagazineBuy Print

Bayer Leverkusen, leaving it late: All the stoppage time goals since 2023-24

Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen has been the masters of scoring late goals since the start of 2023-24 season.

Published : Sep 23, 2024 13:52 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Victor Boniface celebrates giving Bayer Leverkusen the lead against Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.
Victor Boniface celebrates giving Bayer Leverkusen the lead against Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Victor Boniface celebrates giving Bayer Leverkusen the lead against Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bayer Leverkusen continued its habit of scoring late on when Victor Boniface scored in the third minute of stoppage time to give his side a 4-3 win over Wolfsburg on Sunday.

Bayer stunned the German first division by ending Bayern Munich’s 11-year dominance to clinch the Bundesliga title last season. The Xabi Alonso-coached side remained unbeaten in doing so and often left it late to salvage draws.

The 93rd minute goal at the BayArena was Bayer’s 20th 90+ minute goal since the start of the 2023-24 season.

In the opening match of the ongoing season, Bayer, once again, scored a late winner in the 11th minute of added time, when Florian Wirtz struck the third goal in a 3-2 away win to Borussia Monchengladbach.

READ | Last-gasp Boniface goal gives Leverkusen victory

Forward Patrik Schick has scored the most stoppage time goals for Bayer with four followed by Boniface with three.

These late goals have helped Bayer resuce 13 points since last season.

Bayer’s 90+ minute goals since 2023-24
90’ vs Ottensen (DFB Pokal) - Adam Hlozek
90’+4 vs Bayern (Bundesliga) - Exequiel Palacios
90’+2 vs Sandhausen (DFB Pokal) - Amine Adli
90’+4 vs Qarabag (Europa League) - Victor Boniface
90’+4 vs Augsburg (Bundesliga) - Exequiel Palacios
90’+1 vs Leipzig (Bundesliga) - Piero Hincapie
90’+5 vs Bayern Munich (Bundesliga) - Jeremie Frimpong
90’+1 vs Stuttgart (DFB Pokal) - Jonathan Tah
90’+2 vs Qarabag (Europa League) - Patrick Schick
90’+3 vs Qarabag (Europa League) - Patrick Schick
90’+7 vs Qarabag (Europa League) - Patrick Schick
90’+1 vs Hoffenheim (Bundesliga) - Patrick Schick
90’+1 vs West Ham United (Europa League) - Victor Boniface
90’ vs Werder Bremen (Bundesliga) - Florian Wirtz
90’+7 vs Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) - Josip Stanisic
90’+6 vs Stuttgart (Bundesliga) - Robert Andrich
90+2 vs AS Roma (Europa League) - Josip Stanisic
90’+3 vs Bochum (Bundesliga) - Alex Grimaldo
90’+11 vs Borussia Monchengladbach (Bundesliga) - Florian Wirtz
90’+3 vs Wolfsburg (Bundesliga) - Victor Boniface

