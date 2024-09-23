Bayer Leverkusen, leaving it late: All the stoppage time goals since 2023-24

Bayer Leverkusen continued its habit of scoring late on when Victor Boniface scored in the third minute of stoppage time to give his side a 4-3 win over Wolfsburg on Sunday.

Bayer stunned the German first division by ending Bayern Munich’s 11-year dominance to clinch the Bundesliga title last season. The Xabi Alonso-coached side remained unbeaten in doing so and often left it late to salvage draws.

The 93rd minute goal at the BayArena was Bayer’s 20th 90+ minute goal since the start of the 2023-24 season.

In the opening match of the ongoing season, Bayer, once again, scored a late winner in the 11th minute of added time, when Florian Wirtz struck the third goal in a 3-2 away win to Borussia Monchengladbach.

READ | Last-gasp Boniface goal gives Leverkusen victory

Forward Patrik Schick has scored the most stoppage time goals for Bayer with four followed by Boniface with three.

These late goals have helped Bayer resuce 13 points since last season.