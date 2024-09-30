MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bundesliga roundup: Frankfurt continues winning run, Werder Bremen mounts comeback

Here’s a look at major outcomes from Sunday’s German football league fixtures.

Published : Sep 30, 2024 07:41 IST , BERLIN - 2 MINS READ

AP
Omar Marmoush of Eintracht Frankfurt scores his team’s third goal past Timon Weiner of Holstein Kiel.
Omar Marmoush of Eintracht Frankfurt scores his team’s third goal past Timon Weiner of Holstein Kiel. | Photo Credit: Cathrin Mueller/Getty Images
infoIcon

Omar Marmoush of Eintracht Frankfurt scores his team’s third goal past Timon Weiner of Holstein Kiel. | Photo Credit: Cathrin Mueller/Getty Images

Egypt forward Omar Marmoush starred again to lead Eintracht Frankfurt to a 4-2 win at promoted Holstein Kiel for its fourth straight Bundesliga win on Sunday.

Marmoush scored two goals and set up the other two to help Frankfurt continue its winning run since starting the league with a 2-0 loss at Borussia Dortmund. He has scored in every win – Marmoush had never scored in four straight league games before.

“It’s a lot of fun,” the 25-year-old forward said. “I’m happy to play for this team and to help with goals and assists. We’re happy with the three points. That’s what counts, and not who scores.”

Marmoush opened the scoring in the 25th minute and set up Igor Matanović’s first league goal after the break to cancel Shuto Machino’s penalty equalizer for Kiel.

Machino scored again in the 50th, but Marmoush replied again in the 65th, nine minutes before he set up Brazilian defender Tuta to seal the win.

The win means Frankfurt is just a point behind league leader Bayern Munich after five rounds. Bayern dropped its first points Saturday in a 1-1 draw with defending champion Bayer Leverkusen.

Bremen recovers

Jens Stage scored a hat-trick and Werder Bremen recovered from conceding three early goals to beat Hoffenheim 4-3 in the late game.

The home team raced into a 12-minute three-goal lead after a brace from Marius Bülter and another goal from Adam Hložek, but the game turned following Stanley Nsoki’s sending off in the 18th for a foul on Felix Agu when the Bremen player was through on goal.

Julian Malatini pulled one back three minutes later, Stage scored six minutes after that, then equalized in the 39th.

Stage completed his hat-trick after the break and Bremen might have had more – Derrick Köhn had another goal ruled out for offside.

Related Topics

Eintracht Frankfurt /

Holstein Kiel /

Omar Marmoush /

Werder Bremen /

Hoffenheim

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 4: BAN 107/3; IND eyes quick turnaround after rain plays spoilsport
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bundesliga roundup: Frankfurt continues winning run, Werder Bremen mounts comeback
    AP
  3. La Liga: Atletico grabs last-gasp equaliser against Real Madrid in interrupted derby
    Reuters
  4. ENG vs AUS: Australia clinches ODI series with victory over England in decider
    Reuters
  5. Zim Afro T10 Season 2: Sikandar Raza-led Jo’Burg Bangla Tigers wins title after thrilling final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Bundesliga roundup: Frankfurt continues winning run, Werder Bremen mounts comeback
    AP
  2. Bayern says Kane’s ankle injury is not as bad as initially feared
    AP
  3. Bundesliga 2023-24: Pavlovic’s equaliser salvages a point for Bayern in 1-1 draw with Leverkusen
    Reuters
  4. Dortmund vs Bochum: Sahin to focus on defence despite convincing win in Bundesliga
    Reuters
  5. Bundesliga 2024-25: Guirassy brace guides Dortmund to 4-2 comeback win over Bochum
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 4: BAN 107/3; IND eyes quick turnaround after rain plays spoilsport
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bundesliga roundup: Frankfurt continues winning run, Werder Bremen mounts comeback
    AP
  3. La Liga: Atletico grabs last-gasp equaliser against Real Madrid in interrupted derby
    Reuters
  4. ENG vs AUS: Australia clinches ODI series with victory over England in decider
    Reuters
  5. Zim Afro T10 Season 2: Sikandar Raza-led Jo’Burg Bangla Tigers wins title after thrilling final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment