Bundesliga 2024-25: Musiala stunner gives Bayern 1-0 win against St Pauli

Bayern is top on 26 points, six ahead of second-placed RB Leipzig, which hosts Borussia Moenchengladbach later on Saturday.

Published : Nov 09, 2024 22:17 IST , HAMBURG - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Bayern’s Jamal Musiala celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and SL Benfica, in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024.
Bayern’s Jamal Musiala celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and SL Benfica, in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Bayern's Jamal Musiala celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and SL Benfica, in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

A sensational 28-metre drive from in-form Jamal Musiala gave undefeated Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich a nervous 1-0 victory at St Pauli on Saturday to open up a six-point lead at the top.

Bayern, fresh from its 1-0 Champions League win over Benfica courtesy of another Musiala goal, had the upper hand at the start.

St Pauli, however, showed few nerves and gradually became more aggressive, carving out a couple of scoring chances of its own.

ALSO READ: Vinicius scores hat-trick to help Real Madrid return to winning ways

As the host pushed for a goal, it was Bayern which struck when German midfielder Musiala won possession 30 metres out, took two steps and unleashed a ferocious shot that went in off the crossbar for his fifth league goal.

Promoted St Pauli turned out to be a tough nut to crack, with Bayern given little space to create chances in the second half and the host lurking on the break.

Bayern is top on 26 points, six ahead of second-placed RB Leipzig, which hosts Borussia Moenchengladbach later on Saturday.

