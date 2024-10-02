Back-up Bayern Munich goalkeeper Sven Ulreich was hit with a one-match ban and a 20,000 euro ($22,000) fine on Wednesday for insulting Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes.
The German FA (DFB) sports tribunal handed down the penalty for “blatant unsportsmanlike conduct”.
Ulreich, 36, was filmed yelling a foulmouthed slur at Rolfes from the bench while accusing Leverkusen of wasting time late in Saturday’s 1-1 Bundesliga draw between the sides in Munich.
Rolfes told reporters on Tuesday he had received an apology from Ulreich and considered the matter settled.
Leverkusen broke through for its maiden German championship last season, ending Bayern’s 11-year title streak. The two sides are the favourites for this year’s title.
