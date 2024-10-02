MagazineBuy Print

Bundesliga 2024-25: Bayern’s Ulreich hit with one-match ban, fine for insult

Back-up Bayern Munich goalkeeper Sven Ulreich was hit with a one-match ban and a 20,000 euro ($22,000) fine on Wednesday for insulting Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes.

Published : Oct 02, 2024 21:47 IST , Munich, Germany - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Bayern Munich’s Sven Ulreich during a match.
Bayern Munich’s Sven Ulreich during a match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Bayern Munich’s Sven Ulreich during a match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Back-up Bayern Munich goalkeeper Sven Ulreich was hit with a one-match ban and a 20,000 euro ($22,000) fine on Wednesday for insulting Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes.

The German FA (DFB) sports tribunal handed down the penalty for “blatant unsportsmanlike conduct”.

Ulreich, 36, was filmed yelling a foulmouthed slur at Rolfes from the bench while accusing Leverkusen of wasting time late in Saturday’s 1-1 Bundesliga draw between the sides in Munich.

READ | Bundesliga roundup: Frankfurt continues winning run, Werder Bremen mounts comeback

Rolfes told reporters on Tuesday he had received an apology from Ulreich and considered the matter settled.

Leverkusen broke through for its maiden German championship last season, ending Bayern’s 11-year title streak. The two sides are the favourites for this year’s title.

Related Topics

Bayern Munich /

Sven Ulreich

