Bosnian FA postpones all matches amid floods and landslides

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting as torrential rain and landslides destroyed homes, roads and bridges, with search operations ongoing for missing people.

Published : Oct 05, 2024 12:21 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
A drone view shows a flooded residential area and mosque in Donja Jablanica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Amel Emric/File Photo
infoIcon

The Bosnian Football Association (NFSBIH) has postponed all matches in its affiliated competitions after floods and landslides killed at least 16 people in the country.

“After today’s emergency session ... a state of natural calamity caused by floods and landslides in Bosnia and Herzegovina was declared,” the NFSBIH said on Friday.

READ: Suarez slams Bielsa’s coaching style for dividing Uruguay team

Floods have damaged infrastructure in multiple clubs, with third-tier side Brnjaci appealing for help from the local community after its home ground was submerged and club premises were flooded.

“Good people, coaches, parents, veterans and first team players managed to repair the damage as much as possible. Many thanks to everyone,” the club wrote on Facebook on Friday.

“We hope that we will all be fine and that this too will pass.”

