MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Shanghai Masters: Alcaraz breezes into third round

Alcaraz broke in the first game and looked comfortable throughout his 6-2, 6-2 victory.

Published : Oct 05, 2024 12:04 IST , Shanghai - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates.
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Four-time Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz made short work of China’s Shang Juncheng on Saturday, defeating him in straight sets to breeze through to the Shanghai Masters third round.

Alcaraz broke in the first game and looked comfortable throughout his 6-2, 6-2 victory.

Teenager Shang became only the second Chinese player to win an ATP Tour singles title at the Chengdu Open last month, but he was unable to make much headway against the world number two.

Despite their enthusiasm for Shang, the crowd couldn’t resist Alcaraz’s charm.

At the Spaniard’s encouragement, they broke into loud cheers when he won a particularly exciting rally in which he hit a tricky backwards shot to keep the point alive.

“I’ve been playing really good tennis lately so I want to just keep going and keep feeling it, keep feeling this good,” Alcaraz said after the match.

“I just had one practice then was straight into this match, so to be able to show this level in the first match, I’m just really proud,” he added.

The Spaniard came into the tournament on a nine-match winning streak, having just won the China Open in Beijing, defeating top-ranked Italian Jannik Sinner in the final.

Sinner is also in action on Saturday, facing Japan’s Taro Daniel.

Related Topics

Carlos Alcaraz /

Shanghai Masters /

Grand Slam /

Shang Juncheng /

ATP Tour /

Chengdu Open /

Jannik Sinner /

China Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shanghai Masters: Alcaraz breezes into third round
    AFP
  2. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 5 Live Score: Mumbai 260/8 at Lunch, leads by 381 runs; Kotian nears century
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, October 5: Shubhankar, Om Prakash falter at Alfred Dunhill
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand humbles high-flying India in a game of horrors for Harmanpreet & Co.
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. IND-W vs NZ-W, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Why was Amelia Kerr given not out despite being run out?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Shanghai Masters: Alcaraz breezes into third round
    AFP
  2. Billie Jean King Cup finals transition to eight-team event in 2025
    Reuters
  3. National Tennis Championship 2024: Rethin beats Abhinav to enter final, Maaya knocks out Riya
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. From Swiatek to Medvedev: Who are the top-ranked players taking part in World Tennis League 2024?
    Team Sportstar
  5. China Open: Top seed Sabalenka stunned by Muchova in quarterfinals
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shanghai Masters: Alcaraz breezes into third round
    AFP
  2. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 5 Live Score: Mumbai 260/8 at Lunch, leads by 381 runs; Kotian nears century
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, October 5: Shubhankar, Om Prakash falter at Alfred Dunhill
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand humbles high-flying India in a game of horrors for Harmanpreet & Co.
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. IND-W vs NZ-W, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Why was Amelia Kerr given not out despite being run out?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment