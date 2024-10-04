Amelia Kerr was given not out despite being short of her crease during the India Women’s match against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday.

In a decision that shocked the entire Indian camp, Kerr was called back since umpire had already declared the ball dead.

Off the last ball of the 14th over, Kerr pushed the ball towards long off and started running for a single. Sophie Devine, after a brief hesitation, called for a second run, and Kerr responded. However, Harmanpreet Kaur, fielding in the deep, quickly threw the ball to the keeper, resulting in Kerr being run out.

Feisty conversations ensued on the field. Amol Muzumdar was with an official. Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet were negotiating with the umpires. After that delay, Kerr survived but ended up falling right after to Renuka.



A funny game allround, cricket. @sportstarweb#INDvNZ… pic.twitter.com/OkJEnguTgh — Lavanya 🎙️🎥👩🏻‍💻 (@lav_narayanan) October 4, 2024

As the Indians began celebrating, Kerr started walking back, knowing she was short of the crease.

However, the umpires ruled the ball dead due to the delayed call, effectively ending the play after the single was completed.

This decision didn’t sit well with the Indian team, leading to a lengthy, animated discussion with both on-field umpires. Even Indian head coach Amol Muzumdar and the fourth umpire got involved near the boundary.

Although captain Harmanpreet Kaur remained unconvinced by the ruling, after a long delay, Kerr resumed her innings. She was eventually dismissed in the next over, having scored 13 off 22 balls.