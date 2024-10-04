MagazineBuy Print

IND-W vs NZ-W, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Why was Amelia Kerr given not out despite being run out?

In a decision that shocked the entire Indian camp, Kerr was called back to crease since umpire had already declared the ball dead.

Published : Oct 04, 2024 20:41 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Amelia Kerr fell short of the crease however umpire had already declared the ball dead.
Amelia Kerr fell short of the crease however umpire had already declared the ball dead. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Amelia Kerr fell short of the crease however umpire had already declared the ball dead. | Photo Credit: AP

Amelia Kerr was given not out despite being short of her crease during the India Women’s match against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday.

In a decision that shocked the entire Indian camp, Kerr was called back since umpire had already declared the ball dead.

Off the last ball of the 14th over, Kerr pushed the ball towards long off and started running for a single. Sophie Devine, after a brief hesitation, called for a second run, and Kerr responded. However, Harmanpreet Kaur, fielding in the deep, quickly threw the ball to the keeper, resulting in Kerr being run out.

As the Indians began celebrating, Kerr started walking back, knowing she was short of the crease.

However, the umpires ruled the ball dead due to the delayed call, effectively ending the play after the single was completed.

This decision didn’t sit well with the Indian team, leading to a lengthy, animated discussion with both on-field umpires. Even Indian head coach Amol Muzumdar and the fourth umpire got involved near the boundary.

Although captain Harmanpreet Kaur remained unconvinced by the ruling, after a long delay, Kerr resumed her innings. She was eventually dismissed in the next over, having scored 13 off 22 balls.

Related Topics

Amelia Kerr /

Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
