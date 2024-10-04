From Swiatek to Medvedev: Who are the top-ranked players taking part in World Tennis League 2024?

The World Tennis League on Friday unveiled a star-studded lineup of players, featuring two Olympic gold medallists and five Grand Slam champions for its third season.

It is scheduled to take place at the Etihad Arena from December 19 to 22, 2024.

The lineup includes six of the top 12 male players and six of the top 10 female players, with 2024 Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcíkova and women’s doubles Paris 2024 gold medallist Jasmine Paolini making their debut.

READ | China Open: Top seed Sabalenka stunned by Muchova in quarterfinals

Top seeds Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka will return to the World Tennis League.

Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, who were part of the WTL 2023 title-winning team PBG Eagles, will compete again at the competition, along with 2024 US Open runner-up Taylor Fritz, Hubert Hurkacz and Casper Ruud.

India’s Sumit Nagal, world-ranked 83, will also return to the tournament.

The previous edition of the WTL attracted over 20,000 attendees and was broadcast live in more than 125 countries.

Full roster of players taking part in World Tennis League 2024

Women’s Tennis Stars

1. Iga Świątek (Women’s World No. 1)

2. Aryna Sabalenka (Women’s World No. 2)

3. Elena Rybakina (Women’s World No. 4)

4. Jasmine Paolini (Women’s World No. 5)

5. Barbora Krejčíková (Women’s World No. 10)

6. Paula Badosa (Women’s World No. 19)

7. Mirra Andreeva (Women’s World No. 22)

8. Caroline Garcia (Women’s World No. 36)

Men’s Tennis Stars

1. Daniil Medvedev (Men’s World No. 5)

2. Andrey Rublev (Men’s World No. 6)

3. Taylor Fritz (Men’s World No. 7)

4. Hubert Hurkacz (Men’s World no. 8)

5. Casper Ruud (Men’s World No. 9)

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Men’s World No. 12)

7. Sumit Nagal (Men’s World No. 83)

8. Nick Kyrgios