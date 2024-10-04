MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

China Open: Top seed Sabalenka stunned by Muchova in quarterfinals

The Czech player won 7-6 (7/5), 2-6, 6-4 and faces China’s Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen or 17-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva for a place in the final.

Published : Oct 04, 2024 15:54 IST , BEIJING - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka in action.
Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The 49th-ranked Karolina Muchova stunned top seed Aryna Sabalenka in three sets to reach the China Open semifinals on Friday.

The Czech player won 7-6 (7/5), 2-6, 6-4 and faces China’s Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen or 17-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva for a place in the final.

Last year’s US Open champion Coco Gauff plays Spain’s former world number two Paula Badosa in the other semifinal in Beijing.

ALSO READ | No. 1 Iga Swiatek parts ways with coach Tomasz Wiktorowski

World number two Sabalenka was on a streak of 15 victories in a row, claiming titles in Cincinnati and then the US Open for the first time.

The Belarusian previously had trouble though with Muchova, who this time last year was inside the top 10 before injury struck.

US Open semifinalist Muchova had won the last two meetings between them with both going to a deciding set.

This encounter proved to be just as tight.

Three-time major champion Sabalenka faced three break points at the start but she held firm, then had a sniff herself on her opponent’s serve at 2-1, but Muchova similarly refused to buckle.

The hard-hitting Sabalenka had set point on Muchova’s serve at 5-4 but surrendered the opportunity when she rattled her forehand wide on the Czech’s second serve.

Muchova double-faulted to give Sabalenka another chance to wrap up the set but again she failed to take it.

The Czech had two set points in the tiebreak and grabbed the second at the end of a thrilling rally to go a set up.

ALSO READ | Sinner not ‘comfortable’ as doping case clouds Shanghai Masters campaign

It was the first set 26-year-old Sabalenka had dropped since the third round in New York.

Sabalenka started the second set brightly to break for 2-1 and broke once more on the way to sealing the set with comparative ease.

Neither could hold serve in the deciding set before Muchova, who at one point had appeared to be wilting in the face of her opponent’s superior power, clinched the match in two hours, 46 minutes.

This time last year 28-year-old Muchova was ranked ninth in the world having reached the French Open final and semifinals at Flushing Meadows.

But her 2023 season ended after the US Open because of wrist surgery and she did not play for nearly 10 months until returning this summer.

Related Topics

China Open /

Aryna Sabalenka /

Karolina Muchova /

Zheng Qinwen /

Mirra Andreeva

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 4 Live Score: MUM 119/4 vs ROI, Mumbai leads by 240 runs; Shaw, Sarfaraz at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. China Open: Top seed Sabalenka stunned by Muchova in quarterfinals
    AFP
  3. South Africa vs West Indies LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: WI 52/3 (9 overs); Kapp removes Dottin, picks two
    Team Sportstar
  4. EU top court says FIFA player transfer rules breach European Union laws
    Reuters
  5. Shanghai Masters: Tsitsipas gets revenge against Nishikori to reach third round
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. China Open: Top seed Sabalenka stunned by Muchova in quarterfinals
    AFP
  2. Shanghai Masters: Tsitsipas gets revenge against Nishikori to reach third round
    AFP
  3. No. 1 Iga Swiatek parts ways with coach Tomasz Wiktorowski
    AP
  4. Shanghai Masters: Bopanna-Dodig pair advances to second round
    PTI
  5. Sinner not ‘comfortable’ as doping case clouds Shanghai Masters campaign
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 4 Live Score: MUM 119/4 vs ROI, Mumbai leads by 240 runs; Shaw, Sarfaraz at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. China Open: Top seed Sabalenka stunned by Muchova in quarterfinals
    AFP
  3. South Africa vs West Indies LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: WI 52/3 (9 overs); Kapp removes Dottin, picks two
    Team Sportstar
  4. EU top court says FIFA player transfer rules breach European Union laws
    Reuters
  5. Shanghai Masters: Tsitsipas gets revenge against Nishikori to reach third round
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment