Guardiola tight-lipped on Manchester City future while club battles FFP hearing

City, second in the Premier League table trailing leader Liverpool by a point, will again be without midfielder Kevin De Bruyne again when it hosts Fulham on Saturday.

Published : Oct 04, 2024 19:19 IST , MANCHESTER, England - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
File Photo: Manchester City’s head coach Pep Guardiola has not renewed his contract yet.
File Photo: Manchester City’s head coach Pep Guardiola has not renewed his contract yet. | Photo Credit: AP
File Photo: Manchester City’s head coach Pep Guardiola has not renewed his contract yet. | Photo Credit: AP

Pep Guardiola remained tight-lipped about his future as Manchester City manager on Friday, amid speculation he may leave soon with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

City, second in the Premier League table trailing leader Liverpool by a point, will again be without midfielder Kevin De Bruyne again when it hosts Fulham on Saturday.

“I’m not going to talk about this subject, when it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen,” Guardiola said about leaving.

READ | La Liga 2024-25: Lille loss a reality check for Real Madrid, says Ancelotti ahead of Villareal clash

The Spaniard defended City, which is embroiled in a hearing over alleged breaches of the league’s financial fair play rules which could potentially see it face points deductions, a fine and relegation if found guilty.

“I’m part of this club, deep inside of my bones and the best way to defend the club is winning games and doing my job as best as possible,” Guardiola told reporters.

“Of course, I am going to defend my club, I trust (them ... all the people working here, for many, many years. The best way to defend is by doing our job the best, everyone working here have their own responsibility.

“I love this club and it will always be that way.”

Fans are desperate to keep the Catalan manager, some hoisting a banner at Etihad Stadium imploring him to stay.

“They have to bring me the bill, I have to pay for the banner,” Guardiola said. “What can I say? Thank you so much, I fell in love since the first day I arrived here.

“Let’s see,” he added on his future. “When it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen.”

De Bruyne has missed City’s last four fixtures and will also sit out Belgium’s Nations League matches against Italy and France.

“Not for tomorrow, not ready,” said Guardiola, who is also missing Nathan Ake, Oscar Bobb and Rodri, who is sidelined due to torn knee ligaments.

FIFA has finalised the regulations on for the new Club World Cup, including a requirement for teams to bring their strongest squad to the U.S. for the tournament in June-July.

Guardiola was asked whether he agreed on FIFA’s mandate, given the recent outcry from players on the demanding fixture schedule.

“What are the strongest players?”, Guardiola said. “For (FIFA), which players are stronger than the other ones?

“I don’t understand how is the selection, how this player is stronger than the other one.”

City has won 16 successive games against Fulham, stretching back to 2011, but has dropped points in two league games this season, including last weekend’s 1-1 draw at seventh-placed Newcastle United.

