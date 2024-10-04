MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Liverpool’s Slot: Too early to be excited about topping table

Slot’s team have 15 points atop the Premier League table after six games, one ahead of champions Manchester City and Arsenal.

Published : Oct 04, 2024 18:12 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Liverpool manager Arne Slot.
Liverpool manager Arne Slot. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Liverpool manager Arne Slot. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

League-leading Liverpool can put pressure on the teams chasing them with victory at Crystal Palace in the weekend’s opening game on Saturday, but manager Arne Slot said he and his players are not revelling in their position this early in the season.

Slot’s team have 15 points atop the Premier League table after six games, one ahead of champions Manchester City and Arsenal.

“We’re Liverpool,” Slot told reporters on Friday. “So players here are used to be on top of the table. So would be very weird if a player at Liverpool is all of a sudden with his head in the clouds.

“These players are experienced enough to understand the league table after six games as well, and the schedule we had compared to some other teams. Second of all, (many of them) won the league here, they won the Champions League here.”

READ | La Liga 2024-25: Lille loss a reality check for Real Madrid, says Ancelotti ahead of Villareal clash

Slot has had a superb start as Liverpool manager, leading his team to eight wins in nine games across all competitions. No other Liverpool manager has ever enjoyed such a successful start.

He expects Oliver Glasner’s Palace to be stiff competition, particularly because it has been a busy week for Liverpool, who beat Bologna 2-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

“It’s a difficult one for us, 12:30 kickoff after playing Wednesday evening in the Champions League, facing a team that had the whole week to prepare,” Slot said.

“But that is part of working at a top club that we face those teams and we have to be ready for those teams and that’s what we are (going to do) tomorrow.”

Slot praised Mohamed Salah, who set up Alexis Mac Allister’s goal and scored himself, and midfielder Ryan Gravenberch for their performances against Bologna.

“Why players play well has first of all to do with the quality they have,” Slot said. “So Mo has a lot of quality. Ryan has a lot of quality. Actually, every player who plays here has a lot of quality.

“It was an unbelievable finish from Mo (a blistering shot into the top corner), but the only reason he got the chance to finish was because Trent Alexander-Arnold made an overlapping run.” 

Related Topics

Premier League /

Arne Slot /

Liverpool

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Africa vs West Indies LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: SA 99/0 (14 overs); Target 119
    Team Sportstar
  2. Liverpool’s Slot: Too early to be excited about topping table
    Reuters
  3. India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: IND-W takes on NZ-W in Group A encounter; Toss at 7 pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. La Liga 2024-25: Lille loss a reality check for Real Madrid, says Ancelotti ahead of Villareal clash
    Reuters
  5. IRE vs SA Live Score, 2nd ODI: Bavuma, Rickelton build partnership for South Africa against Ireland
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Liverpool’s Slot: Too early to be excited about topping table
    Reuters
  2. AC Milan owners looking for new investors in the club - reports
    Reuters
  3. FIFA writes to KFA raising interference concern over sports ministry probe
    Reuters
  4. Nations League: Ian Maatsen, Mats Wieffer included in Dutch squad against Hungary, Germany
    Reuters
  5. Fenix FC, Europe’s first all-transgender team makes debut in Spanish regional men’s league
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Africa vs West Indies LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: SA 99/0 (14 overs); Target 119
    Team Sportstar
  2. Liverpool’s Slot: Too early to be excited about topping table
    Reuters
  3. India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: IND-W takes on NZ-W in Group A encounter; Toss at 7 pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. La Liga 2024-25: Lille loss a reality check for Real Madrid, says Ancelotti ahead of Villareal clash
    Reuters
  5. IRE vs SA Live Score, 2nd ODI: Bavuma, Rickelton build partnership for South Africa against Ireland
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment