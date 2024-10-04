Nations League: Ian Maatsen, Mats Wieffer included in Dutch squad against Hungary, Germany

English-based Ian Maatsen and Mats Wieffer were on Friday included in a 23-man Dutch squad for the Nations League clashes against Hungary and Germany this month, the Dutch football association announced.

Neither Aston Villa’s Maatsen nor Brighton & Hove Albion’s Wieffer had been named in a preliminary squad that coach Ronald Koeman issued a fortnight ago for the match against Hungary in Budapest next Friday and the clash with Germany in Munich on October 14.

Their call-ups come after Jerdy Schouten was injured playing for PSV Eindhoven last weekend and ruled out for the next month and Jan Paul van Hecke aggravated a groin injury in action for Brighton on Sept. 22.

Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber and Ajax Amsterdam striker Wout Weghorst also dropped out because of injury, adding to a list of unavailable players headlined by Nathan Ake.

The Manchester City defender was injured in the Netherlands’ last outing against Germany, which ended in a 2-2 draw in Amsterdam on September 10 and has since missed five matches for his club. He is not expected to return to action until the end of this month.

But the Dutch are boosted by a return for Stefan de Vrij for the first time since the European Championship in mid-year while new Juventus signing Teun Koopmeiners is also back.

He was unlucky to sit out the tournament in Germany after he injured his groin while warming up before a pre-tournament friendly against Iceland on June 10.