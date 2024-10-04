Retired IPS Sharad Kumar appointed new head of BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit

Retired IPS officer Sharad Kumar, who headed anti-terror organisation NIA for four years, has been appointed as the new chief of the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit, bringing extensive experience to the role.

Hailing from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, the appointment of 68-year-old Kumar was done on October 1 in the cricketing body. BCCI’s ACU head is appointed for a three-year term.

His name was finalised in the BCCI’s Annual General Meeting on September 29, a Board source told PTI.

He is a 1979 batch IPS officer from the Haryana cadre and has had a distinguished career, especially as the chief of the National Investigation Agency from 2013 to 2017.

He will take over from KK Mishra, also a former Haryana cadre IPS officer, who was appointed last year but did not complete his term due to unspecified reasons.

After serving in the NIA, Kumar was appointed as the Vigilance Commissioner in the Central Vigilance Commission from June 2018 to April 2020, where he also held the interim position of Central Vigilance Commissioner.

In his new role, Kumar will play a crucial part in addressing corruption issues, including match-fixing and betting scandals, thereby reinforcing the BCCI’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of the game.

During his tenure as NIA Director General, Kumar oversaw several high-profile investigations and operations.

Kumar played a pivotal role in enhancing the NIA’s capabilities and infrastructure. During his tenure, the NIA investigated several major terror attacks in India, including the Pathankot airbase attack by terrorists of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Kumar’s efforts were instrumental in disrupting terror financing networks.

His contribution to law enforcement has been recognised with the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Services in 1996 and the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Services in 2004.