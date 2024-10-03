MagazineBuy Print

‘Felt alive again after winning the T20 World Cup,’ says Rohit Sharma during the launch of his academy

Rohit’s team had won 10 out of 10 matches en route to the ODI World Cup final but endured a crushing defeat in Ahmedabad last year.

Published : Oct 03, 2024 21:18 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

PTI
File Photo: Indian captain Rohit Sharma poses with the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy.
File Photo: Indian captain Rohit Sharma poses with the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy. | Photo Credit: PTI
File Photo: Indian captain Rohit Sharma poses with the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy. | Photo Credit: PTI

Winning the T20 World Cup earlier this year was something that made him “feel alive again”, admitted India captain Rohit Sharma here on Thursday.

India put behind its heartbreaking loss to Australia in the ODI World Cup final last November to finally end its draught in ICC events, executing yet another near-perfect campaign to clinch a thrilling win in the T20 World Cup summit clash against South Africa.

During the launch of his cricket academy in Rashin, Karjat, in the Ahmednagar district, Rohit made a brief speech to a raucous crowd in presence of the Maharashtra Cricket Association president Rohit Pawar.

“I do not speak Marathi that well but I will try,” Rohit told the crowd after taking a short walk on the stage and signing some autographs.

“For us, winning the World Cup was the biggest goal for 3-4 months that we had to win it. After winning the World Cup, I felt alive again,” he said.

“We are starting our cricket academy here and I will hope that the next Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah will emerge from here,” he added.

Having led India to a commanding 2-0 win in Tests over Bangladesh, Rohit and a few other senior members of the team will take a break from the T20 series ahead of the five-match Test tour of Australia starting on November 22.

