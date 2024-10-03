Tabraiz Shamsi opts out of South Africa’s central contracts to pursue T20 franchise cricket

Left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi on Thursday opted out of Cricket South Africa’s (CSA’s) central contract pool to more actively pursue opportunities in T20 leagues across the globe.

However, Shamsi will still be available to play for the Proteas in major bilateral or ICC tournaments in white ball formats.

“I have decided to opt out of my central contract in order to be more flexible during the domestic season, allowing me to explore all opportunities available and look after my family in the best way possible,” Shamsi said in a statement issued by the CSA.

Shamsi also reiterated his commitment to South African cricket, and hoped to be part of a World Cup-winning squad in future.

“This will not impact my ability or motivation to play for the Proteas in any way and I will always be available to play for my country whenever I am needed.

“It has always been my dream to bring the World Cup home to South Africa, and no franchise league will ever be more important than playing for my country,” the 34-year-old said.

CSA Director of Cricket, Enoch Nkwe said: “Shamo is a key member of our white-ball squads, and while we respect his decision, we are pleased that he remains committed to representing South Africa.”

Shamsi, whose last appearance for SA came in the T20 World Cup 2024 final against India, has played two Tests, 51 ODIs and 70 T20Is, grabbing a total of 167 wickets across those formats.