MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Fenix FC, Europe’s first all-transgender team makes debut in Spanish regional men’s league

Named after the mythical bird symbolising rebirth, Fenix FC now competes in the fifth tier in the northwestern region of Catalonia after being incorporated into a local club in the Barcelona suburb of Sant Feliu de Llobregat.

Published : Oct 04, 2024 16:59 IST , SANT FELIU DE LLOBREGAT - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Representative Image: Fenix FC overcame administrative challenges and prejudice to become the first all-trans squad to play in men’s league in Europe.
Representative Image: Fenix FC overcame administrative challenges and prejudice to become the first all-trans squad to play in men’s league in Europe. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Representative Image: Fenix FC overcame administrative challenges and prejudice to become the first all-trans squad to play in men’s league in Europe. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

A football team consisting entirely of transgender men has made its debut in a regional league in Spain, overcoming administrative challenges and prejudice to become the first all-trans squad to achieve federated status in Europe.

The team, named Fenix FC after the mythical bird symbolising rebirth, played some friendlies and seven-a-side games last season but now competes in the fifth tier in the northwestern region of Catalonia after being incorporated into a local club in the Barcelona suburb of Sant Feliu de Llobregat.

Spain passed a pioneering trans rights bill last year designed to make it easier to change a person’s legal gender identity. But intolerance persists, with a record 302 cases of discrimination or violence against LGBT people in Catalonia in 2023, a quarter of which targeted transgender victims, according to data compiled by the region’s Observatory against LGBTphobia.

Hugo Martinez, 24, told Reuters he faced abuse when he began transitioning with gender-affirming hormone therapy and was forced to leave the women’s soccer team in which he had played.

“I was a boy playing in the girls’ team, but without a changed ID, so I wasn’t yet allowed to play with boys,” he said, recounting how other players, coaches and parents in the stands often hurled insults and threats at him.

The experience prompted Martinez to put out a call online for other trans men seeking to play soccer in a safe environment. Setting up Fenix FC took three years.

ALSO READ | De Bruyne ruled out of Belgium squad for Nations League as he requests rest

SAFE SPACE

Captain Luke Ibanez, 19, said he was hesitant about playing for a team with cisgender - or non-trans - men, as he feared he would not fit in or even suffer violence. So when Martinez told him about his idea for an all-trans side, he quickly jumped on board.

“Fenix is a team of trans boys created entirely by trans boys, but I think it’s more than that - a family, a safe space where you can be free and express yourself however you want and how you really feel.”

In response to Reuters’ emailed questions about their current policy, the Catalan FA said its men’s leagues have been mixed for the past two seasons, meaning players of any gender can participate regardless of their official identity.

Players may also choose to use a name that’s different from their legal one, it added. Other regional FAs have limited these modifications up to a certain age group, while the rules vary in other sports.

Fenix’s first game of the season on Sept. 21 ended with a 19-0 defeat. But for its fans and players, trans men having the right to play their favourite sport on equal terms is far more important than the score.

Related Topics

Barcelona

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: IND-W takes on NZ-W in Group A encounter; Toss at 7 pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 4 Live Score: MUM 142/6 vs ROI, Mumbai leads by 263 runs; Saransh removes Shaw, Mulani in one over
    Team Sportstar
  3. Fenix FC, Europe’s first all-transgender team makes debut in Spanish regional men’s league
    Reuters
  4. South Africa vs West Indies LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: WI 109/6 (19 overs); Taylor, James at crease
    Team Sportstar
  5. IRE vs SA Live Score, 2nd ODI: South Africa wins toss, elects to bat against Ireland
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Fenix FC, Europe’s first all-transgender team makes debut in Spanish regional men’s league
    Reuters
  2. Dortmund’s Adeyemi, Duranville ruled out for several weeks with injury
    Reuters
  3. Preston’s Osmajic given eight-game ban after biting opponent
    AFP
  4. De Bruyne ruled out of Belgium squad for Nations League as he requests rest
    Reuters
  5. EU top court says FIFA player transfer rules breach European Union laws
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: IND-W takes on NZ-W in Group A encounter; Toss at 7 pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 4 Live Score: MUM 142/6 vs ROI, Mumbai leads by 263 runs; Saransh removes Shaw, Mulani in one over
    Team Sportstar
  3. Fenix FC, Europe’s first all-transgender team makes debut in Spanish regional men’s league
    Reuters
  4. South Africa vs West Indies LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: WI 109/6 (19 overs); Taylor, James at crease
    Team Sportstar
  5. IRE vs SA Live Score, 2nd ODI: South Africa wins toss, elects to bat against Ireland
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment