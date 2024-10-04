MagazineBuy Print

FIFA writes to KFA raising interference concern over sports ministry probe

The ministry on Wednesday said the KFA broke its own hiring rules while recruiting national team head coach Hong Myung-bo and ex-coach Juergen Klinsmann.

Published : Oct 04, 2024 17:10 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Representative Photo: FIFA writes to KFA raising interference concern over sports ministry probe. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Representative Photo: FIFA writes to KFA raising interference concern over sports ministry probe. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

World football’s governing body FIFA has written to the South Korean Football Association (KFA) requesting details about a probe into its hiring practices by the country’s sports ministry, raising concerns about third party influence.

The ministry on Wednesday said the KFA broke its own hiring rules while recruiting national team head coach Hong Myung-bo and ex-coach Juergen Klinsmann, with the results of the inquiry expected by the end of October.

The KFA said it would be unreasonable to assume that it broke the rules, adding that the association’s articles do not provide detailed rules and bylaws for the process of appointing a head coach in various situations.

Hong, who was hired in July for a second stint as South Korea’s head coach, has said that his appointment was not the result of preferential treatment from the KFA.

The letter from FIFA told the KFA that it has an obligation to ensure its affairs are not unduly influenced by any third parties under global body’s statutes.

FIFA has previously sanctioned some national associations including India, Pakistan and Indonesia over third party interference.

