Indian sports wrap, October 4: India remains on top of medal tally at ISSF Junior World Championship

SHOOTING

Indian trio wins gold in men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol at ISSF Junior World Championship

The trio of Mukesh Nelavalli, Raajwardan Patil, and Harsimar Singh Rattha secured victory in the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol team competition, marking India’s 11th gold medal at the ongoing ISSF Junior World Championships.

This triumph also brought Mukesh his fourth gold of the championship, including an individual gold in the 25m pistol event.

India remained at the top of the medal tally with a total of 16 medals, which included one silver and four bronze. China is in second place with three gold and one silver.

In the individual finals, both Mukesh and Raajwardan advanced, but Raajwardan finished fourth with 17 hits in the first six series. Mukesh exited earlier, finishing fifth with 10 hits out of 25 targets.

In the junior men’s 50m rifle prone event, Parikshit Singh Brar was the best Indian finisher, scoring 623.0 over 60 shots. Shivendra Bahadur Singh placed 14th with 618.4, while Vedant Nitin Waghmare came in 24th with a score of 613.2.

- PTI