Shanghai Masters: Bopanna-Dodig pair advances to second round

The fifth-seed Indo-Croatian pair won 6-4, 6-3 in the opening round match that lasted 63 minutes.

Published : Oct 04, 2024 14:50 IST , Shanghai - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna in action.
FILE PHOTO: Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner Ivan Dodig cherished their first win after joining forces, moving to the second round of the ATP Shanghai Masters with a straight-set victory over Pablo Carreno Busta and Pedro Martinez, here on Friday.

The fifth-seed Indo-Croatian pair won 6-4, 6-3 in the opening round match that lasted 63 minutes.

Bopanna and Dodig fired five aces to none of their rivals, and converted three of the eight break points they faced.

They also saved four break chances on their service games, dropping serve only once in the match.

India’s singles challenge has already ended with both Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan making first-round exits.

Ramkumar had made it to the main draw through the qualifying round while Nagal had earned a direct entry.

