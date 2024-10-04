India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner Ivan Dodig cherished their first win after joining forces, moving to the second round of the ATP Shanghai Masters with a straight-set victory over Pablo Carreno Busta and Pedro Martinez, here on Friday.
The fifth-seed Indo-Croatian pair won 6-4, 6-3 in the opening round match that lasted 63 minutes.
Bopanna and Dodig fired five aces to none of their rivals, and converted three of the eight break points they faced.
They also saved four break chances on their service games, dropping serve only once in the match.
India’s singles challenge has already ended with both Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan making first-round exits.
Ramkumar had made it to the main draw through the qualifying round while Nagal had earned a direct entry.
Latest on Sportstar
- Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 4 Live Score: MUM 85/2 vs ROI at Tea, Mumbai leads by 206 runs; Shaw hits 50 in 37 balls
- Shanghai Masters: Bopanna-Dodig pair advances to second round
- South Africa vs West Indies LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: SA takes on WI; Toss update at 3 pm IST
- India to play Vietnam in one-off friendly on October 12 after Lebanon withdraws from tri-nation tournament
- Sinner not ‘comfortable’ as doping case clouds Shanghai Masters campaign
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE