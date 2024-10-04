MagazineBuy Print

India to play Vietnam in one-off friendly on October 12 after Lebanon withdraws from tri-nation tournament

As per the original schedule, India was supposed to play Vietnam on October 9 and Lebanon on October 12.

Published : Oct 04, 2024 14:44 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India will assemble in Kolkata on October 5 and have a training session on October 6.
India will assemble in Kolkata on October 5 and have a training session on October 6. | Photo Credit: AIFF
infoIcon

India will assemble in Kolkata on October 5 and have a training session on October 6. | Photo Credit: AIFF

India will face Vietnam in a one-off friendly match on Saturday (October 12) after Lebanon withdrew from the tri-nation friendly tournament.

The match will be played at the Thiên Trường Stadium in Nam Định, and will be designated as an official friendly, with points counting towards the FIFA Rankings.

As per the original schedule, India was supposed to play Vietnam on October 9 and Lebanon on October 12.

India will assemble in Kolkata on October 5 and have a training session on October 6. Manolo Márquez and his squad will travel to Vietnam on October 7, where it will continue its training.

Márquez announced a list of 26 probables on Monday. The final squad of 23 players will be announced before the team leaves for Vietnam.

