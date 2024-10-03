Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools announces partnership with Premier League side Southampton FC

Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (BBFS) announced a landmark partnership aimed at developing the grassroots coaching system, with Premier League club Southampton FC on Thursday.

As part of the agreement, BBFS will be the International Academy Partner (IAP) of The Saints, which will enable it to get priority access to the SFC Academy Performance Plan, including coaching philosophy, tactics, strategy and curricula from the U6-U16 levels, besides exclusive access to the other online coaching resources.

Additionally, BBFS will benefit from online coaching resources and opportunities for player exchange, such as staff visits, specialised camps, and tournaments in both England and India.

“This partnership is a significant step towards raising the standard of football coaching and player development in India. We are committed to nurturing the next generation of Indian footballers, and this collaboration brings us closer to our vision of producing global football stars,” said former Indian football team captain and co-founder of BBFS, Bhaichung Bhutia.

A cornerstone of the partnership will be to enhance coach education at the grassroots level. The goal is to foster a steady stream of top-tier coaches in India. Currently, BBFS trains over 2,000 coaches annually at no cost. By collaborating closely with BBFS, The Saints will implement their specialized coaching curriculum. This curriculum will be adapted to the unique needs of Indian coaches, blending European football techniques with local contexts.

“We are excited to bring our expertise and experience to one of the most vibrant football markets in the world. India has immense potential in football, and through this partnership, we aim to provide young players with the opportunities and training necessary to achieve their dreams of playing at the highest levels,” said Andy Martino, the director of Southampton Football Academy.

The announcement event held in Delhi was also attended by Saints legend Matt Le Tissier, and Football Development Manager Programs of Southampton, Tom Grevatt among others.