ISL 2024-25: Odisha FC makes heroic comeback to share spoils with Kerala Blasters

The visitors, Blasters, started the game on a high note, with Noah Sadaoui finding the net in the 18th minute. Just three minutes later, Jesus Jimenez doubled its advantage, leaving Odisha FC trailing nil-two.

Published : Oct 03, 2024 21:27 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Kerala Blasters players (white) try to give blocking Odisha FC’s Roy Krishna during the ISL matches at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar.
Kerala Blasters players (white) try to give blocking Odisha FC’s Roy Krishna during the ISL matches at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Kerala Blasters players (white) try to give blocking Odisha FC’s Roy Krishna during the ISL matches at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/ The Hindu

Odisha FC staged a comeback in the first half, scoring twice to erase Kerala Blasters’ early lead and secure a 2-2 draw in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 match at the Kalinga Stadium.

However, the home side fought back admirably. A crucial own goal by Alexandre Coeff brought Odisha back into the game, and Brazilian striker Diego Mauricio leveled the scoreline in the 36th minute with a well-taken finish.

The match was lively right from the get-go as both sides produced back-to-back attempts. Danish Farooq intercepted a pass from Mourtada Fall and found himself with an open shot, but Fall managed to recover and deflect the ball for a corner. Hugo Boumous then set Diego Mauricio up for a chance inside the six-yard box, but the Brazilian’s shot went wide, allowing Sachin Suresh to easily gather the ball.

AS IT HAPPENED: OFC vs KBFC

The second half of the match saw a tense battle between the two teams. Despite several contentious incidents that could have resulted in penalties for either side, the referee opted not to award a spot-kick.

Odisha’s substitute Rahim Ali was brought down inside the box, but the referee remained unmoved. Similarly, a challenge on Noah Sadaoui went unnoticed. Both managers, Sergio Lobera and Mikael Stahre, were shown yellow cards for their protests.

In the 88th minute, a short pass from Thoiba Singh to Amrinder could have been converted into an opportunity by the returning Adrian Luna, but the goalkeeper’s clearance deflected off the Uruguayan to go out for a goal-kick.

The draw leaves Kerala Blasters in fourth place in the ISL standings, while Odisha FC climbs to ninth position.

Odisha FC will be back in action on October 22, when it takes on East Bengal at home. Kerala Blasters will travel to Kolkata to face Mohammedan SC on October 20.

