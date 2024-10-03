AIFF disciplinary committee overturns NEUFC defender Asheer Akhtar’s red card

The All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee on Wednesday rescinded the red card shown to NorthEast United FC defender Asheer Akhtar after the club made a wrongful dismissal claim.

Following the decision, the Committee has downgraded the red card to a caution (yellow card) “for reckless play nature as suggested concerning the technical report”.

Akhtar was sent off in NorthEast United FC’s Indian Super League (ISL) match against Kerala Blasters at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.

The Committee, in its decision, stated, “After reviewing the documents submitted by the player and on basis of the Technical Report given by the Chief Refereeing Officer (Trevor Kettle), the Wrongful Dismissal Review Panel has unanimously agreed that the player was incorrectly sent-off for Serious Foul Play.