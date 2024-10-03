Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When and where to watch OFC v KBFC, Preview, Predicted XI

PREVIEW

Odisha FC will look to continue its strong home form as it hosts Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

The Juggernauts have won its first game of the season against Jamshedpur FC and will be looking to continue the momentum against the Tuskers, who are coming on the back of a dramatic 1-1 draw away from home against NorthEast United FC.

Under Sergio Lobera, Odisha has made a fortress at Kalinga, winning eight of its last nine home fixtures. However, they lost of Chennaiyin FC in the opening game of the season. Odisha is currently sitting 10th in the league table and will be looking for a positive result in front of its home support.

On the other hand, the Tuskers have had a decent start to the season under Swedish tactician Mikael Stahre. The Kochi-based team has four points from three matches with a win, draw and a loss. Fifth in the league table, Blasters will be aiming for yet another strong away performance to climb into the top three spots.

Both teams have plenty of firepower in their ranks and will hope for a sturdy defensive show in Bhubaneswar.

PREDICTED XI

Odisha FC: A. Singh (GK); A. Ranawade, M. Fall, T.S. Moirangthem, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Ahmed Jahouh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Hugo Boumous, Isak Vanlalruatfela; Diego Mauricio

Kerala Blasters FC: Sachin Suresh (GK); Sandeep Singh, Pritam Kotal, Milos Drincic, Aibanbha Dohling; Vibin Mohanan, Alexandre Coeff Rahul KP; Noah Sadoui, Mohammed Aimen; Jesus Jimenez

