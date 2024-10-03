MagazineBuy Print

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When and where to watch OFC v KBFC, Preview, Predicted XI

All you need to know about the ISL 2024-25 match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC from the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. 

Published : Oct 03, 2024 07:30 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Players and match officials line up during Match No 18 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season played between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC held at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati on 29 September 2024.
Players and match officials line up during Match No 18 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season played between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC held at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati on 29 September 2024. | Photo Credit: ISL Media
infoIcon

Players and match officials line up during Match No 18 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season played between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC held at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati on 29 September 2024. | Photo Credit: ISL Media

PREVIEW

Odisha FC will look to continue its strong home form as it hosts Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. 

The Juggernauts have won its first game of the season against Jamshedpur FC and will be looking to continue the momentum against the Tuskers, who are coming on the back of a dramatic 1-1 draw away from home against NorthEast United FC.

Under Sergio Lobera, Odisha has made a fortress at Kalinga, winning eight of its last nine home fixtures. However, they lost of Chennaiyin FC in the opening game of the season. Odisha is currently sitting 10th in the league table and will be looking for a positive result in front of its home support.

On the other hand, the Tuskers have had a decent start to the season under Swedish tactician Mikael Stahre. The Kochi-based team has four points from three matches with a win, draw and a loss. Fifth in the league table, Blasters will be aiming for yet another strong away performance to climb into the top three spots.

Both teams have plenty of firepower in their ranks and will hope for a sturdy defensive show in Bhubaneswar.

READ FULL PREVIEW HERE

PREDICTED XI

Odisha FC: A. Singh (GK); A. Ranawade, M. Fall, T.S. Moirangthem, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Ahmed Jahouh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Hugo Boumous, Isak Vanlalruatfela; Diego Mauricio

Kerala Blasters FC: Sachin Suresh (GK); Sandeep Singh, Pritam Kotal, Milos Drincic, Aibanbha Dohling; Vibin Mohanan, Alexandre Coeff Rahul KP; Noah Sadoui, Mohammed Aimen; Jesus Jimenez

LIVE TELECAST AND STREAMING INFO

When and where will the Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2024-25 match kick-off?
The Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2024-25 match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, October e at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. 
Where can you watch the Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2024-25 match?
The Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2024-25 match will be live telecast on the Sports18 network. The match will also be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

