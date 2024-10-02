ISL 2024-25: Odisha FC banks on home advantage against Kerala Blasters

Odisha FC will look to continue its strong home form as it hosts Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

The Juggernauts have won its first game of the season against Jamshedpur FC and will be looking to continue the momentum against the Tuskers, who are coming on the back of a dramatic 1-1 draw away from home against NorthEast United FC.

Under Sergio Lobera, Odisha has made a fortress at Kalinga, winning eight of its last nine home fixtures. However, they lost of Chennaiyin FC in the opening game of the season. Odisha is currently sitting 10th in the league table and will be looking for a positive result in front of its home support.

Odisha head coach Sergio Lobera has had a great outing against the Tuskers to date, winning nine out of his 11 match against the side, possessing a success rate of 82%.

peaking ahead of the match, Lobera conveyed gratitude towards his side for braving through difficult moments.

“I am very happy because finally, we got three very important points. And, also the atmosphere on the ground, in the stadium is amazing,” he said.

“Every time more supporters come here, they are pushing us in difficult moments. I am happy for these people.” Meanwhile, Stahre expressed confidence that his team is heading in the right direction. He said his team will play to its strengths in the upcoming games.

“I’m not happy, but I’m not extremely unhappy either. We can do much better. We are still solid and taking points,” he noted.

On the other hand, the Tuskers have had a decent start to the season under Swedish tactician Mikael Stahre. The Kochi-based team has four points from three matches with a win, draw and a loss.

The Kochi-based team has managed only a victory in their eight ISL meetings this year, having conceded goals in all of them, which will indeed be a matter of concern for their head coach.

Fifth in the league table, Blasters will be aiming for yet another strong away performance to climb into the top three.

The Blasters’ Noah Sadaoui has so far netted four goals versus the Juggernauts - his highest tally versus a single team in the ISL.

OFC’s duo of Roy Krishna and Diego Mauricio have both scored seven goals against the Tuskers - the joint-highest by any player versus the team.

Both teams have plenty of firepower in their ranks and will hope for a sturdy defensive show in Bhubaneswar.

With inputs from PTI