PREVIEW
League shield winner Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be looking to get back to winning form when it meets its city rival Mohammedan Sporting Club for the first time in an Indian Super League fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday.
The two sides compete in terms of legacy being two of the oldest clubs in the continent with the 135-year-old Mohun Bagan (founded 1889) asserting a seniority of two years over Mohammedan SC which was founded in 1891.
Both sides are comparatively new in the 11-year-old ISL with Mohun Bagan enjoying an advantage of four seasons in the top flight over Mohammedan Sporting, which is making its debut.
PREDICTED XI
Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith (GK); Asish Rai, Dippendu Biswas, Alberto Rodriguez, Subhasish Bose; Lalengmawia Ralte, Anirudh Thapa; Manvir Singh, Greg Stewart, Dimitri Petratos; Jason Cummings
Mohammedan SC: Padam Chhetri (GK); Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak, Gaurav Bora, Joseph Adjei, Zodingliana Ralte; Miraslov Kasimov, Amarjit Singh Kiyam; Lalremsanga Fanai, Alexis Gomez, Makhan Chothe; Carlos Franca
LIVE TELECAST AND STREAMING INFO
When and where will the Mohun Bagan SG vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2024-25 match kick-off?
Where can you watch the Mohun Bagan SG vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2024-25 match?
Latest on Sportstar
- Mohun Bagan captain Subhasish hopes to steer ship in first-ever ISL clash against Mohammedan Sporting
- Mohun Bagan SG vs Mohammedan SC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When and where to watch MBSG v MSC, Preview, Predicted XI
- Shanghai Masters: Alcaraz breezes into third round
- Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 5 Live Score: Mumbai 260/8 at Lunch, leads by 381 runs; Kotian nears century
- Indian sports wrap, October 5: Shubhankar, Om Prakash falter at Alfred Dunhill
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE