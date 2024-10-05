Mohun Bagan SG vs Mohammedan SC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When and where to watch MBSG v MSC, Preview, Predicted XI

PREVIEW

League shield winner Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be looking to get back to winning form when it meets its city rival Mohammedan Sporting Club for the first time in an Indian Super League fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday.

The two sides compete in terms of legacy being two of the oldest clubs in the continent with the 135-year-old Mohun Bagan (founded 1889) asserting a seniority of two years over Mohammedan SC which was founded in 1891.

Both sides are comparatively new in the 11-year-old ISL with Mohun Bagan enjoying an advantage of four seasons in the top flight over Mohammedan Sporting, which is making its debut.

READ FULL PREVIEW HERE

PREDICTED XI

Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith (GK); Asish Rai, Dippendu Biswas, Alberto Rodriguez, Subhasish Bose; Lalengmawia Ralte, Anirudh Thapa; Manvir Singh, Greg Stewart, Dimitri Petratos; Jason Cummings

Mohammedan SC: Padam Chhetri (GK); Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak, Gaurav Bora, Joseph Adjei, Zodingliana Ralte; Miraslov Kasimov, Amarjit Singh Kiyam; Lalremsanga Fanai, Alexis Gomez, Makhan Chothe; Carlos Franca

LIVE TELECAST AND STREAMING INFO