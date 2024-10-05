MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mohun Bagan SG vs Mohammedan SC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When and where to watch MBSG v MSC, Preview, Predicted XI

MBSG vs MSC: All you need to know about the ISL 2024-25 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mohammedan SC from the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata on Saturday. 

Published : Oct 05, 2024 12:13 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Dimitrios Petratos of Mohun Bagan Super Giant during match 1 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 -25 season held at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata, on 13th September 2024.
Dimitrios Petratos of Mohun Bagan Super Giant during match 1 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 -25 season held at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata, on 13th September 2024. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ FSDL
infoIcon

Dimitrios Petratos of Mohun Bagan Super Giant during match 1 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 -25 season held at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata, on 13th September 2024. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ FSDL

PREVIEW

League shield winner Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be looking to get back to winning form when it meets its city rival Mohammedan Sporting Club for the first time in an Indian Super League fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday.

The two sides compete in terms of legacy being two of the oldest clubs in the continent with the 135-year-old Mohun Bagan (founded 1889) asserting a seniority of two years over Mohammedan SC which was founded in 1891.

Both sides are comparatively new in the 11-year-old ISL with Mohun Bagan enjoying an advantage of four seasons in the top flight over Mohammedan Sporting, which is making its debut.

READ FULL PREVIEW HERE

PREDICTED XI

Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith (GK); Asish Rai, Dippendu Biswas, Alberto Rodriguez, Subhasish Bose; Lalengmawia Ralte, Anirudh Thapa; Manvir Singh, Greg Stewart, Dimitri Petratos; Jason Cummings

Mohammedan SC: Padam Chhetri (GK); Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak, Gaurav Bora, Joseph Adjei, Zodingliana Ralte; Miraslov Kasimov, Amarjit Singh Kiyam; Lalremsanga Fanai, Alexis Gomez, Makhan Chothe; Carlos Franca

LIVE TELECAST AND STREAMING INFO

When and where will the Mohun Bagan SG vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2024-25 match kick-off?
The Mohun Bagan SG vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2024-25 match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, October 5 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
Where can you watch the Mohun Bagan SG vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2024-25 match?
The Mohun Bagan SG vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2024-25 match will be live telecast on the Sports18 network. The match will also be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Related Topics

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

ISL 2024-25 /

Indian Super League /

Mohammedan SC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan captain Subhasish hopes to steer ship in first-ever ISL clash against Mohammedan Sporting
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. Mohun Bagan SG vs Mohammedan SC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When and where to watch MBSG v MSC, Preview, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shanghai Masters: Alcaraz breezes into third round
    AFP
  4. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 5 Live Score: Mumbai 260/8 at Lunch, leads by 381 runs; Kotian nears century
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, October 5: Shubhankar, Om Prakash falter at Alfred Dunhill
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Mohun Bagan SG vs Mohammedan SC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When and where to watch MBSG v MSC, Preview, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan captain Subhasish hopes to steer ship in first-ever ISL clash against Mohammedan Sporting
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Mohun Bagan, Mohammedan SC clash for first time in ISL as football in overcast Kolkata has its moment in the sun
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. ISL 2024-25: Interesting action on the cards as Mohun Bagan SG hosts old city rival Mohammedan SC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. ISL 2024-25: FC Goa comes from behind to snatch 3-3 draw against NorthEast United FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan captain Subhasish hopes to steer ship in first-ever ISL clash against Mohammedan Sporting
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. Mohun Bagan SG vs Mohammedan SC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When and where to watch MBSG v MSC, Preview, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shanghai Masters: Alcaraz breezes into third round
    AFP
  4. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 5 Live Score: Mumbai 260/8 at Lunch, leads by 381 runs; Kotian nears century
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, October 5: Shubhankar, Om Prakash falter at Alfred Dunhill
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment