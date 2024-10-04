MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2024-25: FC Goa comes from behind to snatch 3-3 draw against NorthEast United FC

The visitors got off to a flying start with Nestor Albiach finding the net early on. However, the hosts fought back with Armando Sadiku scoring twice in the added time of the first half, including a penalty, to give Goa the lead going into the break.

Published : Oct 04, 2024 21:49 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FC Goa Goal during the Match No 22 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season played between FC Goa and NorthEast United FC held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa, on 04 October 2024.
FC Goa Goal during the Match No 22 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season played between FC Goa and NorthEast United FC held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa, on 04 October 2024. | Photo Credit: ISL Media
infoIcon

FC Goa Goal during the Match No 22 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season played between FC Goa and NorthEast United FC held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa, on 04 October 2024. | Photo Credit: ISL Media

In a match filled with drama and goals, FC Goa came from behind to snatch a 3-3 draw against NorthEast United FC in their Indian Super League 2024-25 clash at the Fatorda Stadium on Friday.

The visitors got off to a flying start with Nestor Albiach finding the net early on. However, the hosts fought back with Armando Sadiku scoring twice in the added time of the first half, including a penalty, to give Goa the lead going into the break.

The second half saw more goals as Albiach equalised for NEUFC in the 51st minute before visitors regained the lead through Alaeddine Ajaraie’s strike.

AS IT HAPPENED: FCG vs NEUFC

Just when it seemed like the Highlanders were cruising to victory, FC Goa staged a late comeback, with Borja Herrera scoring in the added time to steal a point.

In the dying minutes of the match, NEUFC defender Robin Yadav was sent off after getting his second yellow of the match.

