Mohun Bagan captain Subhasish hopes to steer ship in first-ever ISL clash against Mohammedan Sporting

Mohun Bagan Super Giant captain Subhasish Bose said that he and his team have moved on from their recent loss to Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) this season, but have taken their lessons well.

“In a domestic season, (often) there are not a lot of gaps between matches. In football, ups and downs happen but there is no point in sitting and thinking too much about the loss. We are now focused only on this game,” Subhasish told Sportstar in an exclusive interview.

The Mariners were stunned 0-3 by Bengaluru on September 28, their heaviest defeat since December 2023 (1-4 to FC Goa). It was also its biggest away loss since its 0-3 drubbing against Jamshedpur FC at the 2023 Super Cup.

However, Subhasish added that the loss gave the team time to reflect on their errors, plugging which might be of use against Mohammedan Sporting on Saturday.

“We have tried rectifying our mistakes from that match through video sessions (and analysis). I hope we can perform better as a team this time,” he said.

“Every match is important to us and this one is especially significant because three points from here will give us a morale boost, make the dressing room environment better and help us in the ISL race.”

Subhasish had a brief stint with Mohun Bagan in the 2016-17 season after which he left for Bengaluru FC. After his return, Mohun Bagan won three trophies, the ISL Shield (2023-24), the ISL Cup (2022-23) and the Durand Cup (2023).

The 29-year-old knows the Mariners’ DNA more than most in the current squad.

“There is no margin for error in Mohun Bagan without a trophy. So, the aim will be winning one this season. We, in recent years, have maintained the reputation of being consistent trophy winners and we will look to uphold that this time as well, with silverware,” he said.

The match on Saturday will be the first time the two sides meet in the Indian top-flight in over 10 years, with their last such clash being a goalless draw on March 8, 2014.

Subhasish was not a senior professional then. He is now and will hope to steer the Mariners in turbulent times.

“I think the match will be entertaining, with this being the first time Mohammedan Sporting playing us in the ISL. But our focus will be on securing full points,” Subhasish said.