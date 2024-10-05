MagazineBuy Print

Ligue 1: PSG’s Luis Enrique defends decision to drop Dembele, expects tough game at Nice

With Kylian Mbappe no longer at the club, Dembele has become the focus of PSG’s attack and the 27-year-old France international has started the season well with seven goals and four assists in all competitions.

Published : Oct 05, 2024 18:23 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique during its Champions League loss against Arsenal.
Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique during its Champions League loss against Arsenal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique during its Champions League loss against Arsenal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Paris St Germain manager Luis Enrique had no qualms about dropping Ousmane Dembele for disciplinary reasons, saying on Saturday that he did it for the good of the team even though it lost for the first time this season without the Frenchman.

With Kylian Mbappe no longer at the club, Dembele has become the focus of PSG's attack and the 27-year-old France international has started the season well with seven goals and four assists in all competitions.

However, Dembele was dropped for its Champions League trip to Arsenal - where PSG suffered a 2-0 defeat - after what French media reported was a discussion between the two.

“When a player doesn’t meet their obligations, this is the sort of thing that can happen. Everything is now in order,” Luis Enrique told reporters ahead of Sunday’s trip to Nice, without giving more details of what happened.

ALSO READ | Premier League rejects Man City’s request to delay next season’s games after Club World Cup

“I’m tough when I have to be tough and more permissive when it is needed. That is one of my big skills as a coach and as a person. Every player has a series of obligations to meet, so every player who does that is available.

“If they make a serious mistake, I will make the right decision, whether it is easy or difficult. I have no issue in doing that even if it seems difficult because we always think about what is best for the team.”

Ligue 1 leader PSG is unbeaten with 16 points, ahead of AS Monaco on goal difference.

“We’re doing well. After analysing the game (against Arsenal), we’ve changed our mentality and we’re back in league action, ready to compete. That is a good thing because if you lose, there is a game straight after,” Luis Enrique said.

“We are imperfect, we will improve but I am certain that this team will fight in all competitions. If we replay this match against Arsenal, at home at the Parc des Princes, perhaps the result will not be the same.”

Nice is ninth under new coach Franck Haise and Luis Enrique said that while some aspects of its gamSoccer-PSG’s Luis Enrique defends decision to drop Dembele, expects tough game at Nice

“They have a well-known coach with a personality that he instils in his teams... They play at a high level, so it will be difficult. They press high up the pitch and are strong on the ball,” he said.

“They defend well and it will certainly be tough. It has always been a difficult place to go but we are motivated to continue doing what we are doing to stay top of the table.”

