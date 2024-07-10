MagazineBuy Print

Netherlands vs England, Euro 2024 semifinal: All-time head-to-head record ahead of NED v ENG

Take a look at the all-time head to head record between Netherlands and England before their Euro 2024 semifinal match at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

Published : Jul 10, 2024 11:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gareth Southgate and Ronald Koeman.
Gareth Southgate and Ronald Koeman. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Gareth Southgate and Ronald Koeman. | Photo Credit: AFP

PREVIEW

The route to the last four of Euro 2024 has been a rocky one for the Netherlands and England, and a few flashes of the best quality in their semifinal showdown might be enough for either side to make the final.

England’s shootout win over Switzerland brought momentary euphoria, but it was more relief than redemption and Wednesday’s date with the Dutch in Dortmund may require a transformation in attack for them to reach a third major tournament final, against France or Spain.

England has limped into the last four with tepid performances against opponents it should on paper have beaten easily, while the Netherlands has yo-yoed through and was 20 minutes from elimination before its quarterfinal fightback against Turkey.

The Netherlands has the edge in attack, with nine goals at Euro 2024 coming from 20 attempts on target against 15 by an England side spearheaded by the usually lethal but currently subdued Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham.

READ FULL PREVIEW | Stumbling England and Netherlands get shot at redemption

NETHERLANDS VS ENGLAND HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 22

Netherlands: 7

England: 6

Draws: 9

Last 5 matches between Netherlands and England
06 Jun 2019: England 1-3 Netherlands (UEFA Nations League)
23 Mar 2018: Netherlands 0-1 England (International Friendly)
29 Mar 2016: England 1-2 Netherlands (International Friendly)
29 Feb 2012: England 2-3 Netherlands (International Friendly)
12 Aug 2009: Netherlands 2-2 England (International Friendly

