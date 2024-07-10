MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Why is Frenkie de Jong not playing in Netherlands vs England semifinal clash?

Netherlands will be without Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong who was ruled out of the squad due to injury, even before the tournament started.

Published : Jul 10, 2024 23:21 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FC Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong.
FC Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FC Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong. | Photo Credit: AP

Last edition’s runner-up England and Euro 1988 winner Netherlands will face off against each other in the Euro 2024 semifinal at the BVB Stadion Dortmund on Wednesday (July 11, 12:30 AM IST).

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | NETHERLANDS VS ENGLAND LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024 SEMIFINAL

Netherlands will be without Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong who was ruled out of the squad due to injury, even before the tournament started. The 27-year-old did not fully recover from an ankle injury that had plagued him all season.

As a replacement, Ronald Koeman added Borussia Dortmund defender Ian Maatsen to the Dutch squad travelling to Germany.

After the Dutch completed their warm-up programme with a 4-0 win over Iceland in Rotterdam, Koeman blamed Barcelona for persistently playing De Jong despite his struggles with the ankle injury throughout the season.

“Of course, it also depends on the player himself. I have also spoken to Frenkie about this, but that remains between me and the player. I have a little more inside information, but I’m done with it now,” Koeman said.

The winner of the match between Netherlands and England will face Spain in the final on Sunday.

