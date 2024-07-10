Gareth Southgate’s England had come agonisingly close to winning the European Championship in Wembley three years ago, losing to Italy in the penalty shootout.

In Germany, the Three Lions have a chance to qualify for consecutive Euro finals as they face the Netherlands as their last barrier.

England, unlike the previous Euros, has been heavily criticised for playing boring football, with just five shots in 240 minutes of knockout football in the ongoing tournament, winning the matches – against Slovakia and Switzerland – in extra-time and penalties, respectively.

Southgate, however, has maintained that irrespective of how his boys play, results have spoken for themselves.

“We’re not able to score a load of goals at the moment, but we’ve played three teams that play a back five, well-organised defences,” he said after winning the quarterfinal.

“Pitches are a little bit wobbly so sometimes you need the extra touch and then the space is gone. None of this is easy, but we’re in the third semifinal in four tournaments.”

England has gone with a four-man backline wherein Marc Geuhi – and Ezri Konsa when Guehi is suspended – has replaced an injured Harry Maguire as centre-back, while Keiran Trippier has played out of position, on the left, despite being a conventional right-sided player.

But England has had silver linings in Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka, who, despite playing far from their best in the tournament, have come up with goals when it mattered the most.

Saka scored the equaliser in the second-half and then converted the spot kick in the shootout against Switzerland. Among England players, he ranks third, after Kieran Trippier and Phil Foden in key passes and expected assists, and the only one among them to have a goal to his name in this Euro.

England’s Bukayo Saka scores his side’s opening goal during a quarterfinal match against Switzerland. | Photo Credit: AP

Bellingham, on the other hand, has played a fox-in-the-box to an attacking midfielder in England’s five games so far, equalising through a jaw-dropping bicycle kick against Slovakia in the round of 16.

The combination of Bellingham, Declan Rice and Kobbie Mainoo has fallen in place well for Southgate, but lack of experience -- Mainoo is 19 and has a senior team experience of just 32 games for club and country -- in the holding midfielder role might continue to be an issue for England.

Don’t change what’s not broken

Ronald Koeman has tried a 4-3-3 formation in the Group stages but has later shifted to a 4-2-3-1 shape, which he has stuck in three games in a row now.

Moreover, the Netherlands had struggled for consistency earlier in the tournament, losing, drawing and winning a match each in the Group stage.

But Koeman’s selection of boys in the starting line-up since has given favourable results, with smooth sailing in the knockouts, beating Romania and Turkiye, respectively. Against the Three Lions, sticking with the same policy might make the day for the Dutch in Germany.

In attack, while Memphis Depay is expected to be the No. 9, the usual suspect for goals would be Cody Gakpo.

Netherlands’ forward Cody Gakpo (R) shoots to goal past Turkey’s defender Ferdi Kadioglu. | Photo Credit: AFP

Among Netherlands players, the Liverpool forward leads the charts for progressive carries (22), expected assists (1.8), shots on target (8) and goal contributions (4).

Gakpo’s trajectory along the left, after receiving the ball from Xavi Simons or Tijjani Reijnders will be the most common avenue of attack for the Oranje, with the duel between Gakpo and Walker, vis-a-vis, Manchester City versus Liverpool being one of the most significant battles on the field.

At just 21, Simons has been the heart of Netherlands’ attacking build-up, assisting three goals and providing 11 key passes, the joint-highest with Gakpo.

With Frenkie de Jong – who usually plays as a No. 8 – ruled out of the tournament with injury and Davy Klaasen – a No. 10 – out of Koeman’s plans, Simons has taken up the role of an attacking midfielder adeptly, combining with Jerdy Schouten and Reijnders in the middle of the park.

Donyell Malen has found the net twice for the Oranje, his pace later in the game – as an impact substitute – would be a solution Koeman might explore, as was the case against Romania. Taking the pitch in the second half to replace Steven Bergwijn, he scored a brace to help his side win the game 3-0.

Bart Verbruggen, the youngest Dutch goalkeeper in Euros, has had a mixed tournament, with two clean sheets and 15 saves so far.

But the 21-year-old will need to be more careful during the set-pieces as well as low shots – two of England’s most potent weapons for attack in this tournament so far.