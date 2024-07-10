MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Abhishek Nayar likely to join India as assistant coach; Vinay Kumar, Balaji potential candidates for bowling coach role

Nayar is understood to be among a list of names that have been suggested by Gambhir for various positions in the team’s support staff.

Published : Jul 10, 2024 20:05 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
FILE PHOTO: Nayar has emerged as one of the most successful and sought-after personal coach-cum-mentors to an array of cricketers.
FILE PHOTO: Nayar has emerged as one of the most successful and sought-after personal coach-cum-mentors to an array of cricketers. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Nayar has emerged as one of the most successful and sought-after personal coach-cum-mentors to an array of cricketers. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

A day after Gautam Gambhir was officially announced as India men’s cricket head coach, Abhishek Nayar – Gambhir’s colleague as part of the Kolkata Knight Riders’ support staff in the Indian Premier League – is tipped to join Team India as the assistant coach.

Nayar is understood to be among a list of names that have been suggested by Gambhir for various positions in the team’s support staff. According to a BCCI official, the Board has already reached out to Nayar and the preliminary discussions have been positive.

Nayar, a prolific all-rounder in domestic cricket for Mumbai, had little impact in either department in his three ODIs. However, he has emerged as one of the most successful and sought-after personal coach-cum-mentors to an array of cricketers. Besides his comfort of working with Gambhir in IPL 2024, Nayar being a close friend of India captain Rohit Sharma could also work in his favour.

For the bowling coach, feelers have been sent to R. Vinay Kumar and L. Balaji. There is a school of thought in the BCCI hierarchy that to ensure continuity in the thought-process, at least one of the current coaching staff members should be retained. It will be interesting to see if Gambhir is asked to work with either Vikram Rathour (batting) or Paras Mhambrey (bowling) or T. Dileep (fielding).

Selection dilemma

With time running out for the selection meeting for the limited overs’ tour to Sri Lanka – starting July 27 – the BCCI is yet to announce the new selector. It has been three weeks since the Cricket Advisory Committee interviewed candidates for the selector’s post.

Interestingly, the BCCI has still not made the outgoing selector’s name public. While it is widely believed that Salil Ankola, the former speedster, will make way for an incoming selector from the north zone, chief selector Ajit Agarkar has served out his 12-month tenure at the end of the T20 World Cup.

Related Topics

Gautam Gambhir /

Abhishek Nayar /

Kolkata Knight Riders /

Indian Premier League /

BCCI /

R. Vinay Kumar /

L Balaji

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Abhishek Nayar likely to join India as assistant coach; Vinay Kumar, Balaji potential candidates for bowling coach role
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Remember the name? Colombia’s James Rodriguez finds second wind with Copa America run
    Aneesh Dey
  3. Euro 2024: Lamine Yamal’s touch of genius makes football come alive in Spain’s win
    Aashin Prasad
  4. IND vs ZIM Highlights; 3rd T20I: Zimbabwe 159/6 (20); Madende, Myers impress but ZIM falls short by 23 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Krejcikova ousts Ostapenko to enter semifinals for the first time
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Abhishek Nayar likely to join India as assistant coach; Vinay Kumar, Balaji potential candidates for bowling coach role
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. ENG vs WI: Gus Atkinson registers second-best bowling figures on Test debut by an Englishman
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dravid happy to forgo bonus amount after T20 WC triumph
    PTI
  4. Suryakumar retains second spot in T20I batting rankings
    PTI
  5. IND vs ZIM Highlights; 3rd T20I: Zimbabwe 159/6 (20); Madende, Myers impress but ZIM falls short by 23 runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Abhishek Nayar likely to join India as assistant coach; Vinay Kumar, Balaji potential candidates for bowling coach role
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Remember the name? Colombia’s James Rodriguez finds second wind with Copa America run
    Aneesh Dey
  3. Euro 2024: Lamine Yamal’s touch of genius makes football come alive in Spain’s win
    Aashin Prasad
  4. IND vs ZIM Highlights; 3rd T20I: Zimbabwe 159/6 (20); Madende, Myers impress but ZIM falls short by 23 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Krejcikova ousts Ostapenko to enter semifinals for the first time
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment