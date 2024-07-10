IND vs ZIM LIVE Score; 3rd T20I: India 80/1 (10); Raza removes Jaiswal; Abhishek joins Gill

- July 10, 2024 17:16WIND 83/2 in 11 overs
WICKET!! Slightly short from Raza, Abhishek looks to pull but holes out to the deep midwicket fielder.
Abhishek Sharma c Marumani b Raza 10(9)
Gaikwad in at 4. Gets off the mark with a single to the offside.
- July 10, 2024 17:11IND 80/1 in 10 overs
Wellington Masakadza into the attack. Indian batters continue to rotate strike as the boundaries have dried up in the last 15 minutes. FOUR! Short ball and Abhishek slaps it straight. Long off fielder dives but can’t stop it.
- July 10, 2024 17:06WIND 70/1 in 9 overs
Raza. OUT! Jaiswal is gone. Reverse sweeps straight to point. He goes for 36 off 27 balls on his return to playing XI.
Abhishek Sharma in at number three. Takes a quick single off his second ball. Three singles and a wicket in that over.
- July 10, 2024 16:594IND 67/0 in 8 overs
Chatara is back. Jaiswal comes down the track and smacks the ball towards extra cover. The fielder in the deep was interested for a while and almost got a hand to it but the ball goes past him for four. Jaiswal attempts a ramp and but doesn’t get the elevation. The ball lands in front of short fine leg. Replays show, the ball hit Jaiswal’s helmet before going in the air. Keeper has come up to the stumps. Jaiswal drives towards covers and gets a double.
- July 10, 2024 16:56IND 59/0 in 7 overs
Sikander Raza into the attack. He too begins by attacking the off stump, asking Jaiswal to take risk and play square of the wicket. Just four singles in that over.
- July 10, 2024 16:52IND 55/0 in 6 overs
Muzarabani for his second. He beats Jaiswal with a jaffa! The ball seamed away just past Jaiswal’s outside edge. The bowlers have stuck to wicket to wicket lines and that has helped them stop the run scoring in last 15 balls or so. Just one run from the over.
- July 10, 2024 16:484IND 54/0 in 5 overs
Ngarava is back. Jaiswal takes a single and that’s 50-up for India in 4.1 overs. Zimbabwe bowlers have switched to wicket to wicket lines. On the hips and Gill tucks it away for four behind square leg. Just five runs from that over though.
- July 10, 2024 16:434IND 49/0 in 4 overs
Blessing Muzarabani is here. FOUR! Another poor fielding display. Gill cuts the ball towards deep third and the fielder isn’t able to pick a straight forward ball and it deflects for four. Another four and another lucky boundary for Gill. Outside edge JUST over the first slip.
- July 10, 2024 16:386IND 41/0 in 3 overs
Change in bowling, Tendai Chatara into the attack. Jaiswal cuts to deep third and gets a single. A slightly better so far from Zimbabwe’s POV. Only two singles in four balls. Jinxed! On the hips and Jaiswal pulls over short fine leg and finds a four. Jaiswal goes for another pull, top edges but it way over the keeper for a SIX!
- July 10, 2024 16:356IND 29/0 in 2 overs
Richard Ngarava from the other end. Full on the pads and Gill pushes the ball between the gap of mid on and midwicket for four. Short ball and Gill top edges it. The midwicket fielder runs and dives in front but can’t get to the ball. Lucky escape for the skipper. On the hips and this time Gill times his pull to perfection over short third for a SIX. Ends the over with a beautiful straight drive for four.
- July 10, 2024 16:306IND 15/0 in 1 over
Bennett to Jaiswal, defends the first ball and the second. Short ball, Jaiswal pulls and poor fielding by the short fine leg fielder gets him a boundary. Another length ball and Jaiswal cuts fine this time past short third for another four. It’s a no ball as well. Jaiswal comes down the track on free hit and slogs towards midwicket for a SIX. 15 runs from the over.
- July 10, 2024 16:27All set
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill to open today for India. Brian Bennett with the new ball.
- July 10, 2024 16:08Playing XI
India: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed
Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara
- July 10, 2024 16:02Toss Update
India wins the toss and opts to bat first. Gill confirms that Samson, Gill and Jaiswal are back in the playing XI
Two changes for Zimbabwe. Innocent Kaia misses out due to injury. Marumani replaces him.
- July 10, 2024 15:46Probable XIs
India: Abhishek Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill (capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.
Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (capt), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe/Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara.
- July 10, 2024 15:00SQUADS
Zimbabwe Squad: Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Brandon Mavuta, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Faraz Akram, Antum Naqvi
India Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Tushar Deshpande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube
- July 10, 2024 14:40LIVE STREAMING INFOWhen will ZIM vs IND third T20I match start?
The third T20I match between Zimbabwe and India will begin at 4:30 PM IST.How to watch ZIM vs IND third T20I match live on TV in India?
The thjrd T20I match between Zimbabwe and India will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be available for streaming through the SonyLiv app and website.
- July 10, 2024 14:29Stay Tuned!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the T20I series between Zimbabwe and India taking place at Harare. Stay Tuned for live scores and updates from the game.
