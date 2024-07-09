MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Gautam Gambhir appointed as Indian men’s cricket team head coach

Gautam Gambhir has been appointed as head coach of Indian men’s cricket team after Rahul Dravid completed his three year stint.

Published : Jul 09, 2024 20:01 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: BCCI appointed Gautam Gambhir as the head coach of Indian men’s cricket team.
FILE PHOTO: BCCI appointed Gautam Gambhir as the head coach of Indian men’s cricket team. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: BCCI appointed Gautam Gambhir as the head coach of Indian men’s cricket team. | Photo Credit: PTI

Gautam Gambhir has been appointed as the head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed.

The former India opener has signed a three-year contract and will succeed the legendary Rahul Dravid. Gambhir, who played a pivotal role in India’s 2011 World Cup victory, was interviewed alongside W.V. Raman by the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee, led by Ashok Malhotra, via Zoom. Despite Raman’s detailed presentation, the committee recommended Gambhir for the role.

ALSO READ | No bigger honour than coaching your national team, says Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir will officially begin his tenure in July and will serve until December 31, 2027, which marks the year of the next ODI World Cup. Although Gambhir has never formally coached a team, he has been associated with IPL franchises Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders as a mentor, leading the latter to its third IPL title on May 26, just a day before the application deadline for the head coach position.

Initial reports suggested that the BCCI was considering Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer for the job. However, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah refuted these claims, stating that the board did not approach any former Australian cricketers and was focused on hiring an Indian coach.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed Gambhir’s appointment on X, formerly Twitter.

“It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr Gautam Gambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close. Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his career, I am confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward,” he wrote.

“His clear vision for #TeamIndia, coupled with his vast experience, positions him perfectly to take on this exciting and most sought-after coaching role. The BCCI fully supports him as he embarks on this new journey,” he added.

Gambhir’s first assignment will be India’s limited-overs tour to Sri Lanka, starting at the end of July. The preparations for the T20 World Cup title defence in 2026 will take a backseat with the Indian team set to play 10 Test matches in the next six months before heading into the 2025 Champions Trophy.

A new role for Jonty Rhodes?

Recently, reports suggested that Gambhir had informed the BCCI that he would accept the job if he gets to decide the support staff. Currently, Vikram Rathour is the batting coach, while Paras Mhambrey and T. Dilip are the bowling and fielding coaches, respectively.

Sources indicate that going forward, the Board may rope in Jonty Rhodes as the fielding coach. However, the BCCI is yet to take a call on his appointment. 

- With inputs from Shayan Acharya and Amol Karhadkar

Related Topics

Rahul Dravid /

gautam gambhir /

BCCI /

T20 WORLD Cup 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs SA-W Live Score, 3rd T20I: India 18/0 (4); Smriti, Shafali provide sedate start in 85-run chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. Gautam Gambhir appointed as Indian men’s cricket team head coach
    Team Sportstar
  3. Under Dravid, India emerged as a dominant force across formats: BCCI secy Shah
    PTI
  4. Wimbledon 2024, Live Score: Sinner, Medvedev win one set apiece in quarterfinal; Vekic beats Sun in three-setter, Alcaraz in action
    Team Sportstar
  5. Which Indian Olympic medallists are participating in Paris 2024?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Under Dravid, India emerged as a dominant force across formats: BCCI secy Shah
    PTI
  2. Gautam Gambhir appointed as Indian men’s cricket team head coach
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs WI 1st Test Live Streaming Info: England vs West Indies match details, start time, venue
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sri Lanka Cricket denies report of drinking party inside team hotel during T20 World Cup 2024
    PTI
  5. ZIM vs IND: It will be tough to fill Virat Kohli’s shoes: Ruturaj Gaikwad on replacing star batter at No. 3
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs SA-W Live Score, 3rd T20I: India 18/0 (4); Smriti, Shafali provide sedate start in 85-run chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. Gautam Gambhir appointed as Indian men’s cricket team head coach
    Team Sportstar
  3. Under Dravid, India emerged as a dominant force across formats: BCCI secy Shah
    PTI
  4. Wimbledon 2024, Live Score: Sinner, Medvedev win one set apiece in quarterfinal; Vekic beats Sun in three-setter, Alcaraz in action
    Team Sportstar
  5. Which Indian Olympic medallists are participating in Paris 2024?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment