Gautam Gambhir appointed as Indian men’s cricket team head coach

Gautam Gambhir has been appointed as the head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed.

The former India opener has signed a three-year contract and will succeed the legendary Rahul Dravid. Gambhir, who played a pivotal role in India’s 2011 World Cup victory, was interviewed alongside W.V. Raman by the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee, led by Ashok Malhotra, via Zoom. Despite Raman’s detailed presentation, the committee recommended Gambhir for the role.

Gambhir will officially begin his tenure in July and will serve until December 31, 2027, which marks the year of the next ODI World Cup. Although Gambhir has never formally coached a team, he has been associated with IPL franchises Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders as a mentor, leading the latter to its third IPL title on May 26, just a day before the application deadline for the head coach position.

Initial reports suggested that the BCCI was considering Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer for the job. However, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah refuted these claims, stating that the board did not approach any former Australian cricketers and was focused on hiring an Indian coach.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed Gambhir’s appointment on X, formerly Twitter.

— Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 9, 2024

“It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr Gautam Gambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close. Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his career, I am confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward,” he wrote.

“His clear vision for #TeamIndia, coupled with his vast experience, positions him perfectly to take on this exciting and most sought-after coaching role. The BCCI fully supports him as he embarks on this new journey,” he added.

— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 9, 2024

Gambhir’s first assignment will be India’s limited-overs tour to Sri Lanka, starting at the end of July. The preparations for the T20 World Cup title defence in 2026 will take a backseat with the Indian team set to play 10 Test matches in the next six months before heading into the 2025 Champions Trophy.

A new role for Jonty Rhodes?

Recently, reports suggested that Gambhir had informed the BCCI that he would accept the job if he gets to decide the support staff. Currently, Vikram Rathour is the batting coach, while Paras Mhambrey and T. Dilip are the bowling and fielding coaches, respectively.

Sources indicate that going forward, the Board may rope in Jonty Rhodes as the fielding coach. However, the BCCI is yet to take a call on his appointment.

- With inputs from Shayan Acharya and Amol Karhadkar