Under Dravid, India emerged as a dominant force across formats: BCCI secy Shah

Under Dravid, India went on to win the T20 World Cup, held in the USA and the Caribbean, after 17 years, besides reaching the summit clash of the World Test Championships and the ODI World Cup final.

Published : Jul 09, 2024 20:41 IST , New Delhi - 4 MINS READ

PTI
India’s Head Coach Rahul Dravid with BCCI Secretary Jay Shah after India defeated South Africa in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final cricket match, at Kensington Oval, in Bridgetown, Barbados.
India’s Head Coach Rahul Dravid with BCCI Secretary Jay Shah after India defeated South Africa in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final cricket match, at Kensington Oval, in Bridgetown, Barbados. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday paid glowing tributes to outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid, saying India has emerged as a “dominant force” across formats under his tenure and he left the dressing room a “cohesive unit”.

Under Dravid, India went on to win the T20 World Cup, held in the USA and the Caribbean, after 17 years, besides reaching the summit clash of the World Test Championships and the ODI World Cup final.

“I express my sincere thanks and gratitude to Mr Rahul Dravid whose highly successful tenure as the Head Coach draws to a close. Under his guidance, #TeamIndia emerged as a dominant force across formats, including being crowned ICC Men’s T20 World Cup champions!,” Shah wrote on ‘ X’.

“His strategic acumen, persistent efforts to nurture talent and exemplary leadership have instilled a culture of excellence within the team and that is also the legacy he leaves behind.

“The Indian dressing room today is one cohesive unit standing together through challenges while revelling in each other’s success.” Dravid, whose coaching tenure started in late 2021, stepped down at the end of India’s title-winning T20 World Cup campaign last month.

Earlier in the day, India skipper Rohit Sharma also wrote an emotional thank you note to Dravid, expressing “gratitude” for his man-management skills and for leaving his baggage of stardom outside the dressing room.

Related Topics

Jay Shah /

Rahul Dravid /

Rohit Sharma /

T20 World Cup

