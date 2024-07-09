MagazineBuy Print

Bumrah named ICC player of the month after T20 World Cup win

Bumrah edged out compatriot Rohit Sharma and Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz for the award.

Published : Jul 09, 2024 14:41 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Bumrah with the T20 World Cup trophy.
India’s Bumrah with the T20 World Cup trophy. | Photo Credit: AP
India’s Bumrah with the T20 World Cup trophy. | Photo Credit: AP

After his stellar T20 World Cup campaign in which he claimed Player of the Tournament honours, Jasprit Bumrah was named ICC Men’s Player of the Month for June.

Bumrah edged out compatriot Rohit Sharma and Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz for the award in what was a competitive month of cricket, culminating in India’s T20 World Cup win in Barbados.

The 30-year-old was at his dependable best in the USA and Caribbean, taking 15 wickets at an average of 8.26, at an astonishing economy of 4.17.

He joined Virat Kohli (a two-time winner in his own right) as India players to claim the Men’s T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament award.

Upon receiving the award, Bumrah paid tribute to his family and the other two nominees.

“I am delighted to be named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for June. It’s a special honour for me following a memorable few weeks spent in the USA and West Indies. We have had a lot to celebrate as a team, and I’m delighted to be able to add this personal accolade to the list.

READ | ‘Jasprit Bumrah is a once-in-a-generation player,’ says Virat Kohli

“To perform as well as we did at the tournament and lift the trophy at the end is incredibly special, and I will carry those memories with me forever.

“I wish to congratulate my captain Rohit Sharma and Rahmanullah Gurbaz for their excellent performances in the same period, and I am humbled to have been chosen as the winner.

“Finally, I want to thank my family, all of my teammates and coaches as well as the fans wo have voted for me. Their support pushes me to compete at the best of my ability in national colours.”

Jasprit Bumrah /

Virat Kohli /

Rohit Sharma

