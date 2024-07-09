Indian sports wrap, July 9: Punjab FC signs Ninthoinganba Meetei and Nihal Sudeesh ahead 2024-25 season

FOOTBALL

Punjab FC signs Ninthoinganba Meetei and Nihal Sudeesh ahead of new season

Punjab FC has announced the signing of wingers Ninthoinganba (Ninthoi) Meetei and Nihal Sudeesh ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 season. Ninthoi, who last played for Chennaiyin FC signed with the club for three years until 2027 while Nihal has been signed from Kerala Blasters on loan for the season.

The 22-year-old Imphal-born Ninthoi was part of the U-17 Indian team that played in the 2017 U-17 FIFA World Cup hosted by India. He made his professional debut for Indian Arrows in the I-League, where he made 25 appearances scoring twice. He was signed by Indian Super League side NorthEast United in 2019. He made 24 appearances for the side before signing for Chennaiyin FC in 2021. He scored once in his 26 appearances across two seasons. Ninthoi was awarded the Most Valuable Player in the 2019 SAFF U-18 Championship.

Ninthoi will add value to the squad with his speed and youthfulness in the flanks which will be vital for the Club’s performance in their second season in the ISL.

The Kochi born Nihal was signed by Kerala Blasters in 2019 and played for their reserve side in I-League 2 nd Division. He later joined the Indian Navy in 2020 and quit the job after one year to rejoin Kerala Blasters in the 2022 season where he again played for the reserve side. The 23-year old made his ISL debut in the 2022-23 season for the Blasters and impressed with his performances.

KABADDI

Bengal Warriors Announce New Coaching Staff for Season 11 of PKL

Bengal Warriors’ new head coach Prashant Surve. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Bengal Warriors has announced Prashant Surve and Praveen Yadav, as head coach and assistant coach respectively for the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League season 11.

Earlier, the Warriors had also amicably parted ways with former Head Coach K Bhaskaran after the end of PKL 10.

Prashant has been part of the Bengal Warriors setup since PKL season 9 as the assistant coach and with his new promotion to head coach role he will look to build a competitive squad as he takes over from the veteran K Bhaskaran.

Praveen Yadav. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Meanwhile Praveen, a former kabaddi player himself is a new entrant to PKL and will be supporting Prashant, as both look to work together to develop a strong long-term squad.

The Kolkata based franchise has previously won the PKL title in 2019, which was season 7 of the tournament, and has qualified for the Playoffs on four occasions in the last decade. In Season 10, the Warriors narrowly missed out on qualifying for the Playoffs as it finished 7th, and kept the race for the knockout stages alive up until the final rounds of the league stage.

“I am delighted that the Capri Sports owned Bengal Warriors franchise have shown immense faith in me by asking me to take over as the Head Coach of the team. we are committed to put our best efforts , whether it is the auctions or on the mat to make the people of Bengal proud. We received a lot of warmth & affection our fans when we went back to the city after 4 years, and we promise to exhibit our best play and deliver positive results this season,” said newly appointed head coach Prashant Surve.

TENNIS

Nagal moves to second round of ATP Challenger in Germany

India’s top-ranked tennis player Sumit Nagal moved to the second round with a facile win over Brazil’s Felipe Meligeni Alves in the Braunschweig ATP challenger here on Tuesday.

The Olympic-bound Nagal, seeded second, cruised to a 6-1 6-4 win over Alves in the clay event. The world number 73 will take on Argentina’s Pedro Cachin in the round of 16 on Wednesday.

The tournament will serve as preparation for the Paris Olympics, which begins later this month at the Roland Garros Stadium. Last week, Nagal had made a first round exit from Wimbledon, losing to higher-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia.