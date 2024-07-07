IND vs ZIM highlights, 2nd T20I: India beats Zimbabwe by 100 runs, levels series 1-1

Match summary

Dominating performance by India. Abhishek Sharma set up the tone with a terrific 100 in just his second T20I. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rinku Singh then helped India finish on a high, taking the total to 234/2.

Zimbabwe was never in the chase as it lost four wickets inside PowerPlay. Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar took three wickets each. India has leveled the five-match series 1-1. Three more games left.

100 runs is India’s fifth-highest win by margin of runs in T20Is.