India will need to break the record for the its highest successful run chase to beat New Zealand in the opening encounter of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in Dubai on Friday.

Led by Sophie Devine’s fifty, and with contributions from both openers, the White Ferns recorded 160/4 in its 20-over essay.

India’s previous highest successful chase was 151 against Pakistan in the previous edition of the tournament in Cape Town in 2023.

Here is the list of the highest successful run chases recorded by India at the Women’s T20 World Cup: