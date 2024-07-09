Carlos Alcaraz attracted the attention of the whole world when he defeated defending champion Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon men’s singles final last year.

Though his form dwindled since that victory, he redeemed himself at the French Open in May 2024, where he beat Alexander Zverev in the final, becoming the youngest male player in history to win a Grand Slam title on every surface.

In an exclusive interview, Alcaraz talks about his emotions returning to Wimbledon before his quarterfinal clash against Tommy Paul of the United States of America.

Q. Carlos, could you describe your emotions coming back here to this hallowed turf, but this time as champion?

A: Well, it’s special to be back at Wimbledon, a bit more special as a defending champion. I’m trying not to think too much about it. I’m just here to achieve the same result as last year, so I have to be really focused every day in every practice and try to stay away from the emotions and the run that I had last year, just if I want to do the same.

Q. How do you go from clay courts to grass courts? Do you do something special with the rackets when you change surfaces?

A: Not really. I just play with the same racket; I don’t do anything different to it. Honestly, I don’t like changes during the season, so I stay with the same racket.

Q. How do you feel now with the forehand finally without the protection, playing freely with your Babolat racket?

A: I feel like I didn’t have any injury in the arm. I can play with freedom in the tournaments and on the court. I can hit my forehand 100% without thinking about it. It was a great effort with my team and myself. I’m really happy about it. It was difficult during the clay season, but I didn’t change anything. Coming here, I still didn’t change anything, but now I feel freedom.

Q. Did you start playing with Babolat because of Rafa?

A: Not really. Honestly, I don’t know why I started playing with Babolat, but once I tried it, I’ve never changed.

Alcaraz plays a forehand using a Babolat at the Wimbledon Championships 2024 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Q. What have you been doing in the last week or 10 days since you lost at Queen’s? How have you been spending your time, and who have you been practicing with to stay in shape for Monday?

A: I’ve been practicing, doing physical work, and supporting Spain in the Euros. Only one goal! I’ve been practicing with Dimitrov, Wawrinka, and now with Kovalev. I’ve been practicing with good players to stay in good shape for the tournament.

I’m 100 percent, feeling better and better every day. We decided to stay in London to prepare on the best grass possible before the tournament starts.