MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Wimbledon 2024, Live Score: Sinner takes on Medvedev in quarterfinals, Alcaraz in action later

Wimbledon 2024, Live Updates: Jannik Sinner faces Daniil Medvedev in the first men’s quarterfinal on the ninth day at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London.

Updated : Jul 09, 2024 17:08 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Italy’s Jannik Sinner (in pic) takes on Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Tuesday.
Italy’s Jannik Sinner (in pic) takes on Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Italy’s Jannik Sinner (in pic) takes on Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Defending champion and third seed Carlos Alcaraz takes on 12th-seeded American Tommy Paul in the men’s singles quarterfinals on the ninth day of Wimbledon 2024 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), London on Tuesday.

World No. 1 and top seed Jannik Sinner will be up against 5th-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev in what will be a rematch of this year’s Australian Open final.

In women’s singles, French Open runner-up and seventh-seeded Italian Jasmine Paolini faces 19th-seeded American Emma Navarro while Kiwi qualifier Lulu Sun takes on Croatia’s Donna Vekic.

Here’s the full list of round of quarterfinal fixtures (only singles) for day nine of Wimbledon 2024:

Centre Court

Men’s Singles - [1] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs [5] Daniil Medvedev - 6PM IST

Women’s Singles - [7] Jasmine Paolini (ITA) vs [19] Emma Navarro (USA)

Where to watch Wimbledon 2024 in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon on the  Star Sports Network and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.

Court No. 1

Women’s Singles - [Q] Lulu Sun (NZL) vs Donna Vekic (CRO) - 5:30PM IST

Men’s Singles - [3] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs [12] Tommy Paul (USA)

Related Topics

ATP /

WTA /

Wimbledon 2024 /

Wimbledon /

Jannik Sinner /

Carlos Alcaraz /

Jasmine Paolini

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs SA-W Live Score, 3rd T20I: Live streaming info; India looks to end series with a win against South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Live Score: Sinner takes on Medvedev in quarterfinals, Alcaraz in action later
    Team Sportstar
  3. F1: Ferrari Technical Director Cardile to join Aston Martin next season
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports wrap, July 9: Punjab FC signs Ninthoinganba Meetei and Nihal Sudeesh ahead 2024-25 season
    Team Sportstar
  5. Photo of a young Lionel Messi with baby Lamine Yamal resurfaces after almost 17 years
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2024, Live Score: Sinner takes on Medvedev in quarterfinals, Alcaraz in action later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova gives birth to son
    AFP
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Ruthless Djokovic destroys Rune in fourth round, takes aim at Centre Court crowd
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2024, July 9 schedule: Alcaraz, Sinner and Paolini in quarterfinal action
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Fritz redeems himself on Centre Court with epic comeback win over Zverev to enter quarterfinals
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs SA-W Live Score, 3rd T20I: Live streaming info; India looks to end series with a win against South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Live Score: Sinner takes on Medvedev in quarterfinals, Alcaraz in action later
    Team Sportstar
  3. F1: Ferrari Technical Director Cardile to join Aston Martin next season
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports wrap, July 9: Punjab FC signs Ninthoinganba Meetei and Nihal Sudeesh ahead 2024-25 season
    Team Sportstar
  5. Photo of a young Lionel Messi with baby Lamine Yamal resurfaces after almost 17 years
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment