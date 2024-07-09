Wimbledon 2024, Live Score: Sinner takes on Medvedev in quarterfinals, Alcaraz in action later

Defending champion and third seed Carlos Alcaraz takes on 12th-seeded American Tommy Paul in the men’s singles quarterfinals on the ninth day of Wimbledon 2024 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), London on Tuesday.

World No. 1 and top seed Jannik Sinner will be up against 5th-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev in what will be a rematch of this year’s Australian Open final.

In women’s singles, French Open runner-up and seventh-seeded Italian Jasmine Paolini faces 19th-seeded American Emma Navarro while Kiwi qualifier Lulu Sun takes on Croatia’s Donna Vekic.

Here’s the full list of round of quarterfinal fixtures (only singles) for day nine of Wimbledon 2024:

Centre Court

Men’s Singles - [1] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs [5] Daniil Medvedev - 6PM IST

Women’s Singles - [7] Jasmine Paolini (ITA) vs [19] Emma Navarro (USA)

Where to watch Wimbledon 2024 in India? In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon on the Star Sports Network and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.

Court No. 1

Women’s Singles - [Q] Lulu Sun (NZL) vs Donna Vekic (CRO) - 5:30PM IST

Men’s Singles - [3] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs [12] Tommy Paul (USA)