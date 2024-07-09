Wimbledon 2024, July 10 schedule: Djokovic, Fritz and Ostapenko eye semifinal spots

Seven-time champion and second seed Novak Djokovic takes on ninth-seeded Australian Alex De Minaur in the men’s singles quarterfinals on the 10th day of Wimbledon 2024 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), London on Wednesday.
Thirteenth-seeded American Taylor Fritz will be up against 25th-seeded Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the other last-eight fixture.
In women’s singles, former champion and fourth-seeded Elena Rybakina faces 21st-seeded Ukrainian and last year’s semifinalist Elina Svitolina while 13th-seeded Latvian Jelena Ostapenko on 31st-seeded Czech Barbora Krejcikova in the battle of former French Open winners.
Here’s the full list of round of quarterfinal fixtures (only singles) for day 10 of Wimbledon 2024:
Centre Court
Women’s Singles - [4] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs [21] Elina Svitolina (UKR) - 6PM IST
Men’s Singles - [9] Alex De Minaur (AUS) vs [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB)
Court No. 1
Women’s Singles - [13] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) vs [31] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) - 5:30PM IST
Men’s Singles - [25] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) vs [13] Taylor Fritz (USA)
