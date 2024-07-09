MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2024, July 10 schedule: Djokovic, Fritz and Ostapenko eye semifinal spots

Wimbledon 2024, July 10 schedule: Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz and Jelena Ostapenko are the prominent players in action on the 10th day at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London.

Published : Jul 09, 2024 23:35 IST

Team Sportstar
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (in pic) takes on Australia’s Alex De Minaur in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Wednesday.
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (in pic) takes on Australia’s Alex De Minaur in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (in pic) takes on Australia’s Alex De Minaur in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Seven-time champion and second seed Novak Djokovic takes on ninth-seeded Australian Alex De Minaur in the men’s singles quarterfinals on the 10th day of Wimbledon 2024 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), London on Wednesday.

Thirteenth-seeded American Taylor Fritz will be up against 25th-seeded Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the other last-eight fixture.

In women’s singles, former champion and fourth-seeded Elena Rybakina faces 21st-seeded Ukrainian and last year’s semifinalist Elina Svitolina while 13th-seeded Latvian Jelena Ostapenko on 31st-seeded Czech Barbora Krejcikova in the battle of former French Open winners.

Here’s the full list of round of quarterfinal fixtures (only singles) for day 10 of Wimbledon 2024:

Centre Court

Women’s Singles - [4] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs [21] Elina Svitolina (UKR) - 6PM IST

Men’s Singles - [9] Alex De Minaur (AUS) vs [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB)

Where to watch Wimbledon 2024 in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon on the  Star Sports Network and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.

Court No. 1

Women’s Singles - [13] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) vs [31] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) - 5:30PM IST

Men’s Singles - [25] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) vs [13] Taylor Fritz (USA)

