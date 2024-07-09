MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Why is Olivier Giroud not starting in Spain vs France semifinal clash?

The 37-year-old has 57 goals for France in 136 appearances and has led the line in its 2018 World Cup-winning campaign.

Published : Jul 09, 2024 23:33 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
France forward Olivier Giroud.
France forward Olivier Giroud. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
France forward Olivier Giroud. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

France’s record goalscorer, Olivier Giroud is not in the starting lineup for the Les Blues in its Euro 2024 semifinal clash against Spain being played at the Munich Football Arena on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old has 57 goals for France in 136 appearances and has led the line in its 2018 World Cup-winning campaign. However, Didier Deschamps hasn’t handed him a start in the ongoing European Championship.

However, the outgoing AC Milan player came on a substitute in all the three matches in group stage.

His omission from the starting lineup is related to his age and Deschamps’ tactical setup, where he prefers quicker players up front. Apart from Kylian Mbappe, Randal Kolo Muani has also started as the striker for France.

France’s much-vaunted attack is suffering from a crisis of confidence and coach Deschamps, usually a steady hand guiding the squad, looks unsure of what his next move will be.

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

