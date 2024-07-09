As Euro 2024 enters the business end of the tournament with just four teams - France, Spain, England and Netherlands - left in the running.
Spain has won the Euros three times. (1964,2008,2012) while France has won the Euros two times. (1984, 2000).
England has never won the Euros. It’s best finish was runner-up after it lost in the last edition against Italy in the final on penalties. Netherlands has won the Euros only once in 1988 which is also its only major international trophy.
With the final on the horizon here’s how a player can be suspended for the big Euros final.
UEFA EURO 2024 FINAL SUSPENSION RULES EXPLAINED
- A yellow card in the quarterfinal is wiped off if a team qualifies, but a red card will suspend the player from the final if a ban of two or more games is handed out.
- If a player is red carded in the semifinal, he will miss the final.
- If a player is suspended in the final, he will miss the next competitive international match.
Latest on Sportstar
- Copa America 2024 final to feature Shakira as one of the performers in Miami
- UEFA rules explained: Can a player be suspended for Euro 2024 final?
- Spain vs France LIVE score, Euro 2024 semifinal: Spain lineup out; Navas, Nacho start in ESP v FRA; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
- TNPL 2024: Waseem, Sanjay’s mammoth stand helps Trichy register first win since 2022 season
- Wimbledon 2024, Live Score: Medvedev beats Sinner in quarterfinal; Alcaraz recovers after losing first set to Tommy Paul
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE