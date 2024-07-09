As Euro 2024 enters the business end of the tournament with just four teams - France, Spain, England and Netherlands - left in the running.

Spain has won the Euros three times. (1964,2008,2012) while France has won the Euros two times. (1984, 2000).

England has never won the Euros. It’s best finish was runner-up after it lost in the last edition against Italy in the final on penalties. Netherlands has won the Euros only once in 1988 which is also its only major international trophy.

With the final on the horizon here’s how a player can be suspended for the big Euros final.

UEFA EURO 2024 FINAL SUSPENSION RULES EXPLAINED