Copa America 2024 final to feature Shakira as one of the performers in Miami

The Copa America 2024 will have pop star Shakira as one of the performers at the final, set to be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on July 14.

Published : Jul 09, 2024 23:01 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shakira will perform the first musical performance during halftime of the Copa America 2024 final.
Shakira will perform the first musical performance during halftime of the Copa America 2024 final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Shakira will perform the first musical performance during halftime of the Copa America 2024 final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Copa America 2024 will have pop star Shakira as one of the performers at the final, set to be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on July 14.

The Columbian musician, a three-time Grammy Award winner, will perform during half-time in the summit clash, with over 54000 fans expected to be in attendance at the venue.

“Shakira is an extraordinary South American star who has dazzled the entire world. Her songs are sung and danced to in every corner of the planet,” Alejandro Domínguez, the president of CONMEBOL, said.

“She turns her art into a global phenomenon that crosses borders and is enjoyed by millions of people. We are confident that her performance on the stage of the CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024™️ will reinforce the message of healthy passion and unity through sport,” he added.

Only four teams, Argentina, Canada, Colombia and Uruguay, remain in the race for the title, with defending champion, La Albiceleste facing Canada on Tuesday and Marcelo Bielsa’s boys locking horns with Colombia a day later.

