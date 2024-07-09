MagazineBuy Print

Spain vs France LIVE score, Euro 2024 semifinal: Spain lineup out; Navas, Nacho start in ESP v FRA; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST

ESP vs FRA Live score: Catch the live updates and scores of the Spain vs France Euro 2024 semifinal being played at the Munich Football Arena on Wednesday.

Jul 09, 2024 22:53 IST

Team Sportstar
Goal-shy France will be looking to silence the critics when it takes on Spain in their Euro 2024 semifinal clash on Tuesday
Goal-shy France will be looking to silence the critics when it takes on Spain in their Euro 2024 semifinal clash on Tuesday | Photo Credit: Getty images
Goal-shy France will be looking to silence the critics when it takes on Spain in their Euro 2024 semifinal clash on Tuesday | Photo Credit: Getty images

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Spain vs France Euro 2024 semifinal being played at the Munich Football Arena on Wednesday.

  • July 09, 2024 22:53
    Jesus Navas starts in right-back for Spain. Here’s why.

    Euro 2024: Why is Dani Carvajal not playing in Spain vs France semifinal?

    Spain will take on France in their Euro 2024 heavyweight semifinal clash at the Munich Football Arena on Tuesday. Spain will be without right-back Dani Carvajal.

  • July 09, 2024 22:46
    Spain starting XI

    Unai Simon (GK), Cucurella, Laporte, Nacho, Navas, Rodri, Ruiz, Olmo, Williams, Yamal, Morata

  • July 09, 2024 22:45
    SPAIN LINEUP OUT!!

  • July 09, 2024 22:42
    Who will Spain start instead of the suspended Dani Carvajal and Robin le Normand?

    Spain predicted XI (4-3-3): Unai Simon, Navas, Nacho, Laporte, Cucurella, Olmo, Rodri, Fabián Ruiz, Lamine Yamal, Morata, Williams

    France predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Maignan, Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez, Kante, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Griezmann, Kolo Muani, Mbappe

  • July 09, 2024 22:36
    MATCH PREVIEW

    ESP vs FRA, Euro 2024 semifinal: France aims to silence critics against depleted Spain

    Goal-shy France will be looking to silence the critics when it takes on Spain in their Euro 2024 semifinal clash on Tuesday in Munich, while its opponents hopes to keep its impressive campaign going even without key players.

  • July 09, 2024 22:30
    Where to watch the Spain vs France Euro 2024 semifinal match?

    The Spain vs France Euro 2024 semifinal match will kick off on Wednesday, July 10 at 12:30 AM IST at the Munich Football Arena.

    The match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

    The match will also be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

