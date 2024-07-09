Spain vs France LIVE score, Euro 2024 semifinal: Spain lineup out; Navas, Nacho start in ESP v FRA; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST

Where to watch the Spain vs France Euro 2024 semifinal match?

The Spain vs France Euro 2024 semifinal match will kick off on Wednesday, July 10 at 12:30 AM IST at the Munich Football Arena.

The match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

The match will also be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.