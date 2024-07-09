Spain vs France LIVE score, Euro 2024 semifinal: Spain lineup out; Navas, Nacho start in ESP v FRA; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST

Key Updates
- July 09, 2024 22:53Jesus Navas starts in right-back for Spain. Here’s why.
- July 09, 2024 22:46Spain starting XI
Unai Simon (GK), Cucurella, Laporte, Nacho, Navas, Rodri, Ruiz, Olmo, Williams, Yamal, Morata
- July 09, 2024 22:45SPAIN LINEUP OUT!!
- July 09, 2024 22:42Who will Spain start instead of the suspended Dani Carvajal and Robin le Normand?
Spain predicted XI (4-3-3): Unai Simon, Navas, Nacho, Laporte, Cucurella, Olmo, Rodri, Fabián Ruiz, Lamine Yamal, Morata, Williams
France predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Maignan, Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez, Kante, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Griezmann, Kolo Muani, Mbappe
- July 09, 2024 22:36MATCH PREVIEW
ESP vs FRA, Euro 2024 semifinal: France aims to silence critics against depleted Spain
Goal-shy France will be looking to silence the critics when it takes on Spain in their Euro 2024 semifinal clash on Tuesday in Munich, while its opponents hopes to keep its impressive campaign going even without key players.
- July 09, 2024 22:30Where to watch the Spain vs France Euro 2024 semifinal match?
The Spain vs France Euro 2024 semifinal match will kick off on Wednesday, July 10 at 12:30 AM IST at the Munich Football Arena.
The match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
The match will also be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.
