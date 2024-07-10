Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for Uruguay vs Colombia semifinal?

Uruguay and Colombia face each other in the Copa America 2024 semifinal
Mexican referee Cesar Ramos, who has been a full international for FIFA since 2014, will officiate the clash.
He refereed matches in CONCACAF Champions League, in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, and in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Ramos made his debut on October 28, 2006, in a Primera División A match between Zacatepec and Santos Laguna.
Ramos was the only Mexican centre referee assigned to officiate at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
In the ongoing tournament, he officiated two group stage matches which included Brazil vs Costa Rica (Group D) and Argentina vs Peru (Group A).
List of match officials
