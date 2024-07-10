MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for Uruguay vs Colombia semifinal?

In the ongoing tournament, Ramos officiated two group stage matches which included Brazil vs Costa Rica (Group D) and Argentina vs Peru (Group A).

Published : Jul 10, 2024 14:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Referee Cesar Arturo Ramos gestures during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group A match between Argentina and Peru.
Referee Cesar Arturo Ramos gestures during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group A match between Argentina and Peru. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Referee Cesar Arturo Ramos gestures during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group A match between Argentina and Peru. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Uruguay and Colombia face each other in the Copa America 2024 semifinal

Mexican referee Cesar Ramos, who has been a full international for FIFA since 2014, will officiate the clash.

He refereed matches in CONCACAF Champions League, in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, and in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ramos made his debut on October 28, 2006, in a Primera División A match between Zacatepec and Santos Laguna.

Ramos was the only Mexican centre referee assigned to officiate at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

In the ongoing tournament, he officiated two group stage matches which included Brazil vs Costa Rica (Group D) and Argentina vs Peru (Group A).

List of match officials
Referee: Cesar Ramos (MEX)
Assistant referees: Alberto Morin (MEX), Marco Bisguerra (MEX)
Fourth official: Mario Escobar (GUA)
Fifth official: Humberto Panjoj (GUA)
VAR: Carlos Orbe (ECU)
AVAR: Christian Lescano (ECU)

Related Topics

Uruguay /

Colombia /

Copa America 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Remember the name? Colombia’s James Rodriguez finds second wind with Copa America run
    Aneesh Dey
  2. Sunil Gavaskar turns 75: Top ten knocks of the Little Master
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Messi says he is enjoying “last battles” for Argentina
    AFP
  4. Rachin Ravindra gets central contract from New Zealand Cricket
    PTI
  5. PCB sacks selectors Wahaz Riaz and Abdul Razzaq after disappointing T20 World Cup 2024
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for Uruguay vs Colombia semifinal?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Remember the name? Colombia’s James Rodriguez finds second wind with Copa America run
    Aneesh Dey
  3. Uruguay vs Colombia, Copa America 2024: All time head-to-head record ahead URU v COL semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Netherlands vs England, Euro 2024: Kane faces Van Dijk; Key match-ups in the crucial semifinal clash
    Team Sportstar
  5. Uruguay vs Colombia, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, team news, formations for URU v COL semifinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Remember the name? Colombia’s James Rodriguez finds second wind with Copa America run
    Aneesh Dey
  2. Sunil Gavaskar turns 75: Top ten knocks of the Little Master
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Messi says he is enjoying “last battles” for Argentina
    AFP
  4. Rachin Ravindra gets central contract from New Zealand Cricket
    PTI
  5. PCB sacks selectors Wahaz Riaz and Abdul Razzaq after disappointing T20 World Cup 2024
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment